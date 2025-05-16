Are railway stocks ready for a BIG rally? RVNL, IRCTC in focus; here's why

Technical outlook on railway-related stocks: Charts show that IRCTC, RailTel, Ircon, RVNL and RITES are testing 200-DMAs; a breakout can trigger fresh rally at these counters. Check key levels here

Railway-related stocks were seen trading near their respective 200-DMAs after more than 5 months, show technical charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)