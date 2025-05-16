Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up start for Indian markets; Asia-Pacific trade mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 16, 2025: At 8:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 107 points higher at 25,186, suggesting a gap-up start for the Indian indices.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 16, 2025: Heavy FII inflows, comments from US President Donald Trump on the India-US trade deal, Q4 earnings, along with mixed global cues, may influence the sentiment of Indian benchmark indices—Nifty50 and Sensex—on Friday, the final trading session of the week.
That said, at 8:17 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 107 points higher at 25,186, suggesting a gap-up start for the Indian indices.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as investors evaluated Japan’s latest GDP figures and looked ahead to more economic data releases from across the region.
Nikkei edged down 0.5 per cent, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.2 per cent. This comes after data showed Japan’s economy shrank 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) for the first quarter of the year, a deeper contraction than the 0.1 per cent decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. The weaker-than-expected economic performance adds complexity to ongoing trade negotiations with the US, which have so far failed to yield a definitive agreement.
Elsewhere, ASX 200 advanced 0.8per cent, while Kospi was flat with positive bias. Investors also await GDP reports from Hong Kong and Malaysia, due later in the day.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed for a fourth straight session, gaining 0.41 per cent, buoyed by optimism after the US and China agreed to temporarily reduce tariff rates. The Dow Jones added 0.65 per cent while Nasdaq lagged, dipping 0.18 per cent.
Back home, the country’s merchandise trade deficit widened significantly to $26.42 billion in April from $21.5 billion in March, as a 9 per cent year-on-year uptick in exports was outweighed by a far sharper surge in imports that hit their third-highest tally in a month that US President Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums upended global trade dynamics. READ MORE Meanwhile, on the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 5,392.94 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,517.70 crore, on May 15.
In the IPO corner, Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO (mainline) will enter the last day of its subscription, while Integrity Infrabuild Developers (SME) will see its allotment.
The street also awaits results from companies like Hyundai Motor India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Emami, Delhivery, CreditAccess Grameen, Kalpataru Projects International, Jubilant Pharmova, NAVA, Reliance Infrastructure, Eureka Forbes, Shipping Corporation of India, and Galaxy Surfactants among others.
In the commodity market, Gold prices climbed more than 1 per cent on Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar and disappointing US economic data. Safe-haven demand also increased after Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped peace talks. Spot gold rose 1.2 per cent to $3,226.60 an ounce, while US gold futures gained nearly 1 per cent to $3,218.70.
Oil prices fell as hopes grew for a potential US-Iran nuclear deal. Brent crude for July dropped 2.36 per cent to $64.53 a barrel, and WTI slid 2.42 per cent to $61.62.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, Emami on May 16; see list
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BHEL, Hyundai Motor, Delhivery, and Emami will be among 117 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday, May 16. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Reliance Infrastructure and Matrimony.com will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today.
Market overview May 16
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed around 1.5 per cent higher on Thursday, May 15. The Sensex surged 1,200.18 points or 1.48 per cent to 82,530.74, while the Nifty 50 gained 395.20 points or 1.6 per cent to 25,062.10. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI board reviews economic capital framework ahead of surplus transfer
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday met and reviewed the economic capital framework (ECF), ahead of the next board meeting later this month to finalise how much surplus it would transfer to the central government.
The board is scheduled to meet on May 23 to discuss the working of the RBI during April-March 2024-25 and approve the annual report and accounts for the accounting year 2024-25, and decide on the transferable surplus. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal leases over 84,000 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal, the parent company of food delivery aggregator Zomato, has leased about 84,157 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Andheri at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.34 crore, according to lease-related documents reviewed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
The company has leased office units numbered from one to six on the seventh floor of R Square—a commercial building developed by Mumbai-based builder Runwal Realty in J B Nagar, Andheri (East)—a sought-after commercial and residential area in Mumbai.
The space has been leased for 60 months, or five years, with a 15 per cent rent escalation after 36 months. The company has paid a security deposit of about Rs 8.1 crore. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, May 16: PB Fintech, IndusInd, Airtel, Biocon, RVNL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), CreditAccess Grameen, Delhivery, Dhanuka Agritech, EIH Associated Hotels, Emami, Eureka Forbes, Galaxy Surfactants, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Heritage Foods, Hyundai Motor India, India Glycols, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Pharmova, Kalpataru Projects International, KRBL, Nesco, Nucleus Software Exports, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Reliance Infrastructure, Repco Home Finance, Sammaan Capital, Shipping Corp, S H Kelkar and Co., Sterlite Technologies, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering are some of the main companies scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.
IndusInd Bank share price: Clarifying on reports of another accounting irregularity, IndusInd Bank said on Thursday that the Internal Accounting Department (IAD) noted a cumulative amount of ₹674 crore, which was incorrectly recorded as interest over three quarters of FY24-25, which was fully reversed as on January 10, 2025. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cognizant says winning large and mega deals regularly helping growth
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cognizant said it has built an ecosystem for consistently winning large and mega deals—one of its stated growth levers—which it believes will help it regain a position among the top four IT services companies globally within the next three years.
The Nasdaq-listed firm secured 24 large deals in its last financial year and four more in the first quarter ended 31 March. It has also signed another cost-efficiency deal this month, although it declined to share the value or the sector. Cognizant follows a January–December financial calendar. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vi files fresh petition in SC, seeks ₹30K crore waiver on AGR dues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday filed a fresh plea before the Supreme Court seeking a waiver of over ₹30,000 crore of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, specifically relating to the penalty and interest on the penalty component of the AGR levy. The court is likely to hear the plea on 19 May.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone, told the court that the survival of Vodafone Idea is crucial for maintaining competition in the telecom sector, and that the company is unable to bear the financial burden on its own, sources said. He urged for an urgent listing. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares likely to end strong week lower, bonds stage relief rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks were ending a strong week on a softer note on Friday as the euphoria over US-China trade talks faded, while revived bets for policy easing in the United States sparked a rally in beaten-down bond markets.
Oil prices steadied after plunging over 2 per cent overnight on news of a potential US-Iran nuclear deal, but they are still up 1 per cent for the week as the global economic outlook brightened.
In Asia, shares of Alibaba slumped 6.8 per cent after the tech giant's quarterly revenue failed to impress investors. Their US-listed shares slumped 7.6 per cent overnight. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump to keep 30% China tariffs through late 2025, say analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump’s tariffs on China will likely remain at a level expected to severely curtail Chinese exports to the US after the 90-day truce, analysts and investors say, suggesting Beijing may have to endure further economic pain despite active talks.
US levies on Chinese products imposed this year will likely hold at 30 per cent through late 2025, according to a Bloomberg survey. While much lower than before the thaw this week, the current rate is high enough to wipe out 70 per cent of Chinese shipments to the world’s largest economy in the medium term, Bloomberg Economics has projected. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UK High Court denies Nirav Modi bail again in Rs 6,498-cr PNB fraud case
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, London, rejected fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea on Thursday (local time), news agency PTI reported.
Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in the Rs 6,498.20 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, has been imprisoned in the UK since March 2019.
In a press release, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, “Fresh Bail Petition filed by Nirav Deepak Modi was rejected today by the High Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, London. The bail arguments were strongly opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate, who was ably assisted by a strong CBI team consisting of investigating and law officers who travelled to London for this purpose.” READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Grasim, Ashok Leyland and HDFC AMC top stock calls today; check levels here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Asset Management Company has given a decisive range breakout on the daily chart, accompanied by a large-bodied bullish candle, which signifies strong buying interest and momentum.
The stock has been consistently respecting its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), with every minor dip being absorbed quickly, indicating accumulation at lower levels.
The MACD indicator is trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish momentum and suggesting that the recent breakout could see further follow-through. The overall structure remains constructive with potential for sustained upside towards the ₹5,000 mark. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's your Bank Nifty trading guide by Kotak Securities' Sahaj Agrawal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong activity on Thursday, is a testimony of the strong sentimental undertone. Bank Nifty, which has been laggard so far, is now showing signs of strength.
A breakout from the congestion in the form of a “Bullish Flag” is observed above 55,300 levels. Though the setup has the potential to propel Bank Nifty to much higher levels, a quick move up to 56,500 is expected over the next few days on an immediate basis. FULL DETAILS HERE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Borana Weaves IPO opens on May 20: check price band, lot size, key dates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of the manufacturer of unbleached synthetic grey fabric, Borana Weaves, is scheduled to open for public subscription on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, while the bidding for the anchor investors is scheduled to take place on May 19. Through this public issue, Borana Weaves aims to raise ₹144.89 crore.
The public issue of Borana Weaves is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 6.7 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹144.89 crore. The public offering does not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW nears deal to buy 75% stake in Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Group looks set to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel India from its Dutch parent in a deal valued at approximately ₹12,000 crore, according to a person familiar with the matter.
It marks JSW’s latest strategic push into the consumer-facing paints segment, where it is aiming to build scale in a market witnessing heightened competition.
The transaction, set at premium to AkzoNobel India’s Thursday closing total market capitalization of ₹15,857 crore, would give JSW control of the firm. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance secures $2.9 bn loan in major global banking deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has secured a dual-currency loan worth the equivalent of $2.9 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg. This marks the largest offshore loan raised by an Indian company in over a year. The facility agreement was signed on May 9, 2025.
The loan is split into two parts: a $2.4 billion tranche in US dollars and a 67.7 billion yen (approximately $462 million) tranche in Japanese yen.
About 55 banks participated in the deal, making it the largest bank group for a syndicated loan in Asia so far this year. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LIC's top management set for June reshuffle; govt appoints 2 new MDs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set for a reshuffle in its top management in June, with the term of the current managing director and chief executive office (MD &CEO) ending and two new MDs stepping in to replace two outgoing ones.
The Centre appointed Dinesh Pant as MD effective from June 1. He is currently serving as the Executive Director and Actuary. READ MORE
