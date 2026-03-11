AC stocks in focus: Blue Star, Voltas, PG Electroplast gain up to 6% today

Shares of India's Air Conditioner (AC) companies rallied up to 6 per cent on Wednesday, led by Blue Star and PG Electroplast, amid reports of above-normal heatwave days between March and May.

Blue Star rallied as much as 5.1 per cent, while Voltas rose 4.2 per cent, even as the Nifty50 index declined 0.9 per cent. Shares of LG Electronics India and Havells India gained 2.45 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively, while PG Electroplast advanced 6 per cent.

At around 12:25 PM, Blue Star was trading 3.9 per cent higher, while Voltas was up 2.3 per cent. Havells India and LG Electronics India were up 1.8 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. So far this year, Blue Star has risen 13.3 per cent and Voltas has gained 9 per cent, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

The shares rallied amid reports that above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country between March and May. Last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said these parts include West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, southern and eastern Maharashtra, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of north Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu. During March, however, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except northeast and east India, and some parts of the Western Himalayan region and central and peninsular India. While many parts of the country are expected to experience normal to above-normal rainfall in March, northeast India, and some parts of northwest and east-central India might witness below normal rainfall, according to a PTI report.

Blue Star unveils new room AC lineup for summer 2026 Blue Star on Tuesday announced the launch of a new range of room air conditioners for the summer 2026 season, aimed at strengthening its presence in India’s residential and commercial cooling segments. The new portfolio includes 125 models of room air conditioners, including a flagship premium range, designed to cater to a wide range of customer requirements and usage environments, the company said in an exchange filing. All the models comply with the new Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) standards that came into effect on January 1, 2026. The company said the expanded lineup has been developed to address rising demand for energy-efficient and high-performance cooling solutions across diverse applications.