Home / Markets / News / Accelerating growth trajectory, margin gains for Godrej Consumer Products

Accelerating growth trajectory, margin gains for Godrej Consumer Products

The India business, which accounted for 63 per cent of consolidated revenues, posted a 7.7 per cent growth in revenues

Godrej Consumer Products
premium
International business sales were led by strong growth in Africa, Latin America partially offset by weakness in Indonesia.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The June quarter results of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) was a mixed bag as the company delivered on volume and revenue fronts while margin performance was sub par.
 
While consolidated volume growth came in at 8 per cent, the Indian business saw mid-teens volume uptick with the exception of the soap portfolio.
 
Brokerages are positive on expectations of steady volume growth trajectory and margin recovery in the second half of FY26.
 
The India business, which accounted for 63 per cent of consolidated revenues, posted a 7.7 per cent growth in revenues.
 
While the strong show was led by the homecare segment, revenues for the soap business were flat as volume remained under pressure.
 
Homecare grew 16 per cent over the year-ago quarter, led by the household insecticides segment.
 
The company gained market share in the insecticides segment with a double-digit volume growth in electrics while incense sticks recorded a jump of 2.5 times Y-o-Y. The aircare, fabric care and hair colour businesses saw double-digit growth. 
 
The company gained market share in the fabric care business with volumes growing in double digits for the sixth consecutive quarter and gains for liquid detergent brand Fab despite taking price hikes.
 
GCPL posted mid-teens growth in deodorants and perfumes with price reduction in markets such as Tamil Nadu resulting in a twofold jump in volumes.
 
Commenting on the performance in Q1, analysts led by Naveen Trivedi of Motilal Oswal Research, said, “The Indian business is gradually getting back on track for accelerated volume growth, with Q1 performance reinforcing confidence in an improving trajectory.”
 
International business sales were led by strong growth in Africa, Latin America partially offset by weakness in Indonesia.
 
Sunny Bhadra and Krishnan Sambamoorthy of Nirmal Bang Research believe that Indonesia remains a key monitorable with a combination of macro slowdown and increased competitive intensity. These could have an impact on consolidated yearly operating profit growth if the situation does not improve on either of the fronts.
 
Higher raw material costs, however, offset the gains on the revenue front.
 
Gross margins were down by 400 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 60 bps Q-o-Q to 51.9 per cent.
 
What helped the company arrest the fall on the operating profit margin front was the flat employee and other expenses as a percentage of sales. 
 
This coupled with lower advertising cost — which was down 140 bps Y-o-Y — restricted operating profit margin contraction to 280 bps to 19 per cent.
 
With palm oil prices easing towards the end of June, the company is expected to recover its margins in the second half.
 
The combination of volume traction and margin tailwinds strengthens earnings visibility, says Motilal Oswal Research.
 
The brokerage sees 11 per cent revenue growth and 13 per cent operating profit growth over the FY25-28 period. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,400 per share.
 
Kotak Research has cut earnings estimates by 4-5 per cent incorporating a weak Indonesia outlook, competitive pressure in India soaps and the recent increase in palm oil prices.
 
It has an add rating with a target price of ₹1,260 per share.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmark indices log longest weekly losing streak since pandemic

Airtel promoter offloads another 0.98% stake; mop up $1.3 bn via block deal

Stop being honorary, become accountable stewards: Sebi chief to directors

Rupee reverses early gains to end marginally higher amid tariff jitters

Stock market close highlights: Sensex down 765 pts, Nifty at 24,363; SMIDs, metal, realty top drag

Topics :Markets NewsGodrej ConsumerGodrej Consumer Products LimitedQ1 resultsMarkets

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story