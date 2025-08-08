Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 24,550; SMIDs trade lower; Bharti Airtel down 2%
9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A look at top gainers & laggards

Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the Sensex pack, Trent, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and NTPC were among the top perfoming stocks. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, Eternal (Zomato), Infosys, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top laggards.

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty IT down 0.54%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty was among the top performing sectoral index, up by 0.38 per cent, quoting 896.35. On the other hand, Nifty IT was the worst-performing sectoral index, trading at 34,539, down by 0.54 per cent.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, Nifty midcap 100 index was trading at 56,822.2, down by 0.2 per cent. Whereas, Nifty smallcap 100 was trading at 17,663.45, down by 0.17 per cent.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 145 pts, below 80,500

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was down 145 points or 0.16 per cent at 80,497.97 levels after the market opened.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty down after market opens, below 24,600

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,552.35 levels, down 43 points or 0.18 per cent after the market opened.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settled lower in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex slipped 145 points or 0.18 per cent to 80,478.01 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 was down 51 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,544.25 levels.

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edged lower on Friday. Brent crude was trading up 0.20 per cent at $66.30 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with gains of 0.22 per cent at $63.75 per barrel.

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Highway Infrastructure IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the Highway Infrastructure IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, August 8, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, August 7, receiving strong participation from investors and was oversubscribed by 300 times.READ MORE

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market views

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Volatility and choppiness are expected in today’s trade amid multiple triggers, including fresh US tariffs on India — doubled to 50 per cent by US President Trump, with the extra 25 per cent effective 27 August — FII outflows of over ₹12,500 crore this week, a weak rupee near 87.78, and uninspiring Q1FY26 earnings. The RBI has held the repo rate at 5.5 per cent with a neutral stance seen as hawkish. Key Nifty support stands at 24,344; as long as it holds, buying on dips is favoured. Stocks in focus include TCS on salary hike reports, Adani Power on a 2,400 MW plant LoI, and Jindal Stainless on strong earnings. Maruti Suzuki is the top buy, signalling a breakout towards ₹14,151."
 
Views by:Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold outlook: Buy dips amid rate cut hopes, trade frictions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In near-term, gold is well supported on healthy ETF inflows, central banks cutting rate or looking to cut rates even amid high inflation, and tariff frictions. Traders will closely monitor Russia-US meeting. It is difficult to imagine a convincing and positive outcome on Ukraine war front as Russia remains adamant on keeping the regions it had won under its control while NATO pushes belligerently against Russia. US-China trade truce extension may lead to some profit booking in gold. READ MORE

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver strategy today: Key trading levels, support, resistance to watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Silver rally is primarily being driven by risk sentiments as expectations of rate cuts buoy the risk assets. Another supporting factor is healthy ETF inflows. Weak US nonfarm payroll report and Weak PMIs out of China and the US pose a downside risk to the metal. READ MORE
 

8:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Bank Nifty August expiry; check strategy

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities recommned 'Bull Spread' on Bank Nifty August expiry. HERE'S WHY

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 8: Titan, BSE, Biocon, LIC, Godrej Consumer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer Products, and Biocon are some of the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MSCI August rejig: Swiggy, VMM, 2 others added to Global Standard Index

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies have been included in MSCI’s Global Standard Index in its latest semi-annual rejig. While these four companies were added to the benchmark index, three firms, including Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax, were removed, the global aggregator said early Friday. The changes will take effect at the market close on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday). READ MORE

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday, following a choppy session on Wall Street where two of the three major US indices gave back earlier gains and closed lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.18 per cent, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.42 per cent, reaching a record high of 3,031.78. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.13 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.29 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.59 per cent.
First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

