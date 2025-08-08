Benchmark indices log longest weekly losing streak since pandemic

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Friday, marking their longest weekly losing streak in five years amid concerns over US trade tariffs and lacklustre corporate earnings.

The Sensex closed the session at 79,858, down 765 points or 0.9 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 24,263, down 233 points or 0.9 per cent.

For the week, the Sensex slipped 0.9 per cent and the Nifty 0.8 per cent, recording their sixth consecutive weekly decline—the longest losing streak since the week ending 3 April 2020.

While the two indices are down only about 7 per cent each from their record highs, such prolonged losing spells are typically associated with bear markets, said analysts.

Heightened trade tensions between India and the US are the latest trigger to unsettle markets, which were already under pressure due to weak corporate earnings and sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling. ALSO READ: India's forex reserves fall $9.3 bn on RBI dollar sales, revaluation Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s continued imports of Russian oil. This adds to an existing 25 per cent tariff, effectively raising the total duty to 50 per cent—one of the highest imposed on any country. Trump also said trade negotiations with India would remain stalled until the tariff dispute is resolved. Talks have been deadlocked for months over US demands for greater access to India’s agricultural and dairy markets.

The tariff escalation marks a serious deterioration in India–US relations and threatens to disrupt India’s exports to the US, especially in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, and gems and jewellery. Trump further escalated tensions by calling India’s economy “dead” and accusing it of supporting Russia’s war efforts. A sharp decline in exports to the US could potentially drag India’s GDP growth below 6 per cent, economists warned. “Since July, the Indian equity market has been consolidating, reflecting weakening investor sentiment due to trade-related challenges. Concerns over steep US tariffs and disappointing quarterly earnings have dampened confidence,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nair added that market volatility is expected to persist. “While risks from US trade tensions and sustained FPI outflows remain, potential support from domestic institutional investors (DIIs) could provide some relief. Upcoming inflation data from India and the US will be critical in shaping investor expectations. Market participants should closely monitor global trade developments and corporate earnings, with a strategic focus on domestic consumption-driven sectors better positioned to weather short-term volatility,” he said. The market’s direction will hinge on outcomes from the upcoming summit between US President Trump and Russian President Putin, as well as the progress of India–US trade talks.