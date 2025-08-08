Friday, August 08, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airtel promoter offloads 0.98% stake, mops up $1.3 bn via block deal

Airtel promoter offloads 0.98% stake, mops up $1.3 bn via block deal

ICIL sells 60 million Bharti Airtel shares at ₹1,871 apiece; promoter stake down to 50.27% as Mittal explores ₹6,000 crore deal to buy into Haier's India arm

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

In February, it had offloaded a 0.84 per cent stake—equivalent to 51 million shares—to raise ₹8,485 crore ($976 million).

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Indian Continent Investment (ICIL), a promoter entity of Bharti Airtel, on Friday sold 60 million shares at around ₹1,871 apiece to raise ₹11,227 crore ($1.3 billion)—marking one of the largest block deals in the domestic equity markets.
 
The names of the buyers were not disclosed by the stock exchanges. However, banking sources said the participants included both foreign and domestic funds.
 
Shares of Bharti Airtel fell 3.4 per cent to close at ₹1,859 on Friday, making it the biggest drag among Sensex components. With a market capitalisation of ₹10.8 trillion, Airtel remains the fourth most valuable company in India.
 
 
This is the second stake sale by ICIL in the past year. 

Following the latest transaction, promoter holding in Bharti Airtel is expected to fall to 50.27 per cent, down from 53.11 per cent at the beginning of the year.
 
The share sales come at a time when Airtel’s founder, Sunil Mittal, is seeking to acquire a 49 per cent stake in the India operations of Chinese consumer appliances major Haier.
 
Mittal, along with global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has been in talks with Haier for a potential stake purchase, with discussions centred on the valuation being sought by the Chinese firm.
 
According to media reports last month, the proposed deal is valued at around ₹6,000 crore.

Markets News Bharti Airtel Telecom telecom services Markets

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

