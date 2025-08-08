The Indian Rupee traded slightly higher on Friday, on likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as US President Donald Trump ramped up the trade pressure on India

The domestic currency closed 4 paise higher at 87.66 against the dollar on Friday after gaining 15 paise at open, according to Bloomberg. The local unit has depreciated 2.39 per cent so far this year.

The rupee has depreciated by 2.4 per cent in the current financial year, whereas it has witnessed 2.2 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.

President Trump ruled out any possibility of trade talks with India amid the ongoing tariff dispute. The US had already announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The additional 25 per cent duty will apply to shipments arriving after a 21-day window, from August 28 onwards.

During a press conference at the Oval Office, President Trump stated that no further trade negotiations will take place with New Delhi until the tariff issue is resolved, according to ANI. The Rupee is expected to be vulnerable in the short term as the US President's 50 per cent tariffs have triggered a risk-off sentiment from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). FPIs have been net sellers for 14 straight sessions in the equity market, totalling nearly ₹45,000 crore, according to provisional NSE data. Experts reckon that this selloff might deepen further after the latest tariff tweak.