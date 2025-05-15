Tilaknagar Industries shares soar 14% as Q4 profit more than doubles

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries zoomed nearly 14 per cent on Thursday's intraday session after the company reported over a twofold jump in its profit during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025.

Tilaknagar Industries' stock rose as much as 13.9 per cent during the day to ₹329.1 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 22 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 10.7 per cent higher at ₹335.1 apiece, compared to a 0.44 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:00 AM.

Shares of the company extended gains to their fourth day and have risen nearly 25 per cent from its recent lows of ₹270, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent risen in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tilaknagar Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,454.79 crore, according to BSE data.

Tilaknagar Industries Q4FY25 results

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 145.95 per cent to ₹77.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue rose 13.11 per cent to ₹405.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against ₹358.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year, net profit rose 66.36 per cent to ₹229.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹138.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Revenue rose 2.88 per cent to ₹1,434.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against ₹1,393.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

The company reported volume growth of 20.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), primarily driven by strong performance in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Further, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25.

“The fourth quarter of FY25 marked a strong close to the year, with robust volume and value-led growth," Amit Dahanukar, chairman and managing director of Tilaknagar Industries, said in the statement. "This quarterly performance was driven by a resurgence in our largest market, Andhra Pradesh (AP), showing strength on both year-on-year and sequential bases. With the Route-to-Market (RTM) transition in AP now complete, we expect sustained growth in the state, in line with industry trends. Our performance in AP was further complemented by market share gains across other Southern states.”

About Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries (the erstwhile The Maharashtra Sugar Mills Limited (MSM)) is a recognized player in the alcoholic-beverages industry with an outstanding collection of brands. It has built a leading portfolio of brands across IMFL segment including Whisky Brandy Rum Gin and Vodka.

The company's brand portfolio includes multiple categories, featuring two ‘Millionaire’ brandy brands – Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon – along with a strong presence in the whisky, rum, and gin segments through Mansion House Whisky, Madiraa Rum and Blue Lagoon Gin. Recently, Tilaknagar has expanded into the luxury segment with Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy.