Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Integrity Infra IPO last day: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Integrity Infra IPO last day: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

The unlisted shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers were trading flat at ₹100, the issue price, on Thursday, in the grey market

IPO

Integrity Infrabuild IPO to close for subscription today

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Integrity Infrabuild is set to close today, May 15, 2025. The SME public issue has received a muted response from investors so far. However, it was fully subscribed at 1.34 times as of 10:30 AM on Thursday.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers were trading flat at ₹100, the issue price, on Thursday, in the grey market.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO details

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.2 million equity shares amounting to ₹12 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
 
The IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 16, 2025. Shares of Integrity Infrabuild will list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has fixed the issue price at ₹100 per equity share. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,20,000 to bid for one lot comprising 1,200 equity shares. High net-worth individuals can bid for a minimum of two lots amounting to ₹2,40,000.   ALSO READ | Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Also Read

cement, cement sector

Cement shares in focus; JK, Dalmia, Shree Cement hit 52-wk high; here's why

Achin Goel, Fund Manager, Bonanza

Investors should look at defensive plays for now: Achin Goel, Bonanza

Why this smallcap abrasives & bearings stock tanks 20%, hits 52-week low

Why this smallcap abrasives & bearings stock tanked 20%, hits 52-week low?

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Coforge, Vesuvius stocks to turn ex-split in June; how to trade? Read here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Raymond shares hit back-to-back upper circuits for 2 days; Here's why

 
Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
From the net issue proceeds, the company plans to utilise ₹5.03 crore to purchase machinery and equipment, and ₹3.64 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining ₹2.4 crore will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Integrity Infrabuild Developers

Integrity Infrabuild Developers, incorporated in 2017, is an integrated civil contract company registered as a Class-A contractor with the Government of Gujarat. The company provides contracting and sub-contracting services for various government projects, including road construction, building and bridge construction. The company is promoted by Keyurkumar Sheth, Rajendrakumar Sheth and Disha Keyurkumar Sheth. From FY22, the company has finished 111 projects having an aggregate contract value of ₹213.3 crore, which includes 103 roads and eight buildings. 

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat led by TaMo, Adani Ports, Tata Steel; metal, auto gain

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank slides 3% on reports of fresh accounting irregularity probe

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This Pune-based construction company's share price zoomed 17% in trade

pizza, domino's, Jubilant FoodWorks, pizza hut, online food delivery app, swiggy, zomato, amazonpizza, domino's, Jubilant FoodWorks, pizza hut, online food delivery app, swiggy, zomato, amazon

Jubilant FoodWorks drops 3% on mixed Q4 results; ₹1.20 dividend declared

Muthoot Finance logo

Muthoot Finance drops 5% even as AUM hits record high; Q4 breakdown here

Topics : The Smart Investor SME IPOs IPOs NSE SME platform NSE Emerge Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon