ixigo share price jumps 8% on posting strong Q4FY25 results; Check details

ixigo share price: Le Travenues Technology, operating as ixigo, stock jumped 8.1 per cent in trade on Thursday, recording a day's high at ₹181.3 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand a day after the company released its Le Travenues Technology, operating as ixigo, stock jumped 8.1 per cent in trade on Thursday, recording a day's high at ₹181.3 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand a day after the company released its Q4 results

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 10:48 AM, ixigo shares pared some gains and were up 4.41 per cent at ₹175.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 81,362.24. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,828.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹196.45 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹118.65 per share.

ixigo Q4 results

After market hours on Wednesday, the tours and travels' company posted its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹16.8 crore as compared to ₹7.3 crore which translated to a jump of 128 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its revenue from operation increased 72 per cent to ₹284 crore as compared to ₹165 crore a year ago. According to the filing, the company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹30.7 crore in Q4, rising 64 per cent Y-o-Y.

ALSO READ | IndusInd Bank slides 3% on reports of fresh accounting irregularity probe The company's Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased 65 per cent Y-o-Y increase. The company's contribution margin (CM) increased by 69 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching ₹120.9 crore in Q4FY25.

About ixigo

Launched in 2007, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels. ixigo assists travellers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus apps allow travellers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels, and cabs, and provide travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information. With over 48 crore Annual Active Users in Fiscal 2024, ixigo is the leading OTA for Next Billion Users in India.