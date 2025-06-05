Ganga Bath Fittings IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 54%, GMP 7%

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹32.65 crore through a fresh issue of 6.66 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Friday, June 6, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 9, 2025. Shares of Ganga Bath Fittings are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹46 to ₹49 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 3,000 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,38,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,94,000 for two lots of 6,000 equity shares.