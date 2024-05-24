Home / Markets / News / Adani Enterprises stock at 16-mth high; here's what aided the recent gains

Adani Enterprises stock at 16-mth high; here's what aided the recent gains

Adani Enterprises stock update: The stock was up 2 per cent in Friday's intra-day deals after the company said its board will meet on 28 May to consider fund raise.

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Adani Enterprises (AEL) hit a 16-month high of Rs 3,445, up nearly 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company said its board will meet on Tuesday, May 28, to consider fund raising plan. The company made this announcement on Thursday after the market hours.

The stock of Gautam Adani-led group's flagship firm has rallied 10 per cent in past two days. In past 11 trading days, it has zoomed 25 per cent. Currently, the stock was quoting at its highest level since January 2023. It had hit a record high of Rs 4,189.55 on December 21, 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In an exchange filing, AEL said a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, 28th May 2024 to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable law.

AEL’s strategic business investments are centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, data center, roads and primary industries like copper and petrochem - all of which have significant scope for value unlocking, the company said.

AEL plans to spend Rs 80,000 crore across businesses in the current financial year. A bulk of the capital expenditure planned for 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025) fiscal will be on new energy businesses and airports, said Saurabh Shah, deputy chief financial officer, at an analyst call, transcript of which was released by the company.

Meanwhile, according to Business Standard report, AEL may replace Wipro in the benchmark Sensex index. “A formal announcement in this regard is expected on Friday as part of the semi-annual rebalancing exercise for BSE indices,” the newspaper report said.

This is the first time an Adani-group company will be added to the benchmark 30-share index. Estimates by IIFL Alternative Research suggest the addition of Adani Enterprises to the Sensex will result in inflows worth almost Rs 1,000 crore from passive funds tracking the index CLICK HERE FOR MORE


Also Read

Gambhir to Langer: Who are top 4 contenders for Team India's head coach?

Raymond reiterates commitment to protect interests of minority shareholders

'My personal life is mine, does not concern anyone', says Gautam Singhania

AEL, Adani Ports: Trading strategies in Adani Group stocks post Q4 results

Capital Small Finance Bank lists on a tepid note; dips 8% below issue price

Vodafone Idea stock rallies 6% on BSE as UBS upgrades stock with 'buy' rating

Hawkish Fed may drag Silver towards Rs 88,500; here's your trading guide

Govt bond yields largely unchanged as traders await fresh debt supply

From Goldman Sachs to CLSA, brokerages upbeat on this stock; details here

Emkay Global sees 31% downside in Go Digit stock, gives 'Sell' rating

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsAdani Enterprises LtdAdani GroupGautam Adani

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story