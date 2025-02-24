RailTel share rises 3% on Rs 288 crore-order win from East Central Railway

Railtel share price: Railtel shares were in demand on Monday, February 24, 2025, as the share rose as much as 3.17 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 315 per share.

The uptick in the Railtel share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 288 crore from East Central Railway.

In an exchange filing, RailTel said, “This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from East Central Railway for Works amounting to Rs. 2,88,14,67,426 (Including Tax).”

Under the terms of the order, RailTel will work towards the provision of Kavach (indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System) on a low density railway track in 502.2 RKm of East Central Railway.

The order needs to be completed by February 20, 2027, RailTel said in a statement.

About RailTel

RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernizing India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country.

Its primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. RailTel also focuses on network modernization to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.

In addition to its core functions, RailTel has been instrumental in various large-scale government projects such as Bharat Net, the National Knowledge Network, and optical fiber connectivity initiatives in the North East. RailTel was formed through the Railway Budget of 2000, with the goal of leveraging the existing telecom assets and the Right of Way (ROW) of Indian Railways to contribute to the National Telecom Policy of 1999.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of RailTel stood at Rs 10,098. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 9:25 AM, RailTel share price was trading 3.06 per cent higher at Rs 314.65. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent lower at 74,846.56 levels.