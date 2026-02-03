Adani Group shares soar up to 12% as broader rally on India-US trade deal

Shares of Adani Group companies continued to rally on Tuesday, rising alongside the broader market after India sealed the long-awaited trade agreement with the US.

In comparison, the Nifty index rose as much as 4.99 per cent, or 1,252.8 points, to 26,341, while the 30-stock Sensex advanced 5.15 per cent, or 4,205.2 points, to 85,871, notching the steepest intraday gains since February 1, 2021. As of 10:40 AM, the Nifty and Sensex pared some gains to trade 2.8 per cent each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on X, said: "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

ALSO READ | Gokaldas to KPR Mill: Textile stocks soar up to 20% on India US trade deal The agreement came more than five months after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on several Indian exports, including a 25 per cent punitive duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Adani group companies plan fundraise

According to media reports, three Adani group companies plan to raise $2 billion from the Japanese markets.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports, in a clarification on exchanges, said that as part of its normal capital management plan, the company keeps on exploring and evaluating various financing/refinancing and fundraising opportunities to meet its capital requirements for future growth. Tapping financial facilities by the company and/or its subsidiaries is a matter of routine and normal course of business, Adani Ports said.