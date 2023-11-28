Home / Markets / News / Adani Group stocks add $15 billion in best day since Hindenburg report

Adani Group stocks add $15 billion in best day since Hindenburg report

The jump added more than $15 billion to the ports-to-power conglomerate's market value, the most since Hindenburg Research in its Jan. 24 report

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Ashutosh Joshi and Chiranjivi Chakraborty


Shares of Adani Group companies rallied, with the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. surging 13%, after India’s Supreme Court Friday concluded hearing the arguments in a case relating to an investigation into the plunge in the conglomerate’s stocks earlier this year.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The jump added more than $15 billion to the ports-to-power conglomerate’s market value, the most since Hindenburg Research in its Jan. 24 report alleged wide-ranging corporate malfeasance against billionaire Gautam Adani’s group. India markets were shut on Monday for a holiday.

India’s top court reserved its judgment on the matter related to the market regulator’s probe into the Adani-Hindenburg case. During the court arguments earlier Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India told the court that it won’t seek additional time to complete the probe into allegations against the Adani Group.




“Some investors could have read the court arguments as the regulator has not found any substance out of the allegations, and this could have led to the stocks rally,” said Deven Choksey, a strategist with DRChoksey Finserv.

All 10 group companies advanced, with Adani Total Gas Ltd. surging almost 20% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. gaining as much as 19%. Adani Enterprises is set for its biggest surge since May 23. 

“The mood among money managers has been to cut all shorts and go long, so I am not at all surprised by today’s move,” said Abhay Agarwal, fund manager at Piper Serica Advisors Pvt. The top court’s statement about the regulator’s probe was definitive but the stock rally today “seems more about short squeezing,” he added.

Adani Group’s market value of $138.4 billion is still about $97 billion below the level before US short seller released its scathing report accusing the conglomerate of long-running stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The group has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing.

Also Read

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Adani stocks still reeling from losses inflicted by Hindenburg report

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Two Mauritius firms in report were under I-T lens

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Adani Group draws regulatory scrutiny in the US after short seller's report

Sebi plans to ease capital and disclosure rules for passive funds: Reports

Healthy outlook, upcoming Tata Tech listing lifts Tata Motors to new high

This stock has delivered over 20% returns in each of the last five months

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

MCX Gold futures could test Rs 65,000-mark on the upside, chart suggests

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketSEBIHindenburg ReportAdani GroupAdani EnterprisesMarkets

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story