Home / Markets / News / This stock has delivered over 20% returns in each of the last five months

This stock has delivered over 20% returns in each of the last five months

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has initiated coverage on the BSE with a 'buy' rating and a price target of Rs 2,700.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of the BSE hit a new high at Rs 2,280, as they surged 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending its rally on expectation of strong earnings after the exchange’s success in the derivatives segment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In past three months, the stock has zoomed 152 per cent, while, in past six months, it has skyrocketed 322 per cent. In last five consecutive months, the stock has given over 20 per cent returns to investors. Thus far in the month of November it has rallied 22 per cent, while in October has surged 44 per cent. In July, it soared 33 per cent, followed by 26 per cent in August and 22 per cent in September.

For July to September quarter (Q2FY24), BSE had reported four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 118.4 crore. The bourse's revenue rose 53 per cent to a record Rs 367 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 240 crore in the year-ago period. Further, its average daily turnover in the equity segment increased to Rs 5,922 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 4,740 crore in three months ended September 2022.

Meanwhile, the exchange has revised its transaction charges for Sensex Options, effective from November 1. After revision, transaction charges for Sensex Options will start from Rs 500 per crore for the slab of up to Rs 3 crore monthly turnover, the highest being Rs 3,750 per crore for the slab between Rs 3 crore and Rs 100 crore monthly turnover of the trading members.

BSE delivered a solid quarter with a significant beat on both the revenue and margins front. The revenue was up 46 per cent QoQ and margins expanded ~1200bps QoQ led by a surge in transaction and clearing revenue, analysts at HDFC Securities had said.

BSE traction in the derivative segment continues and it has gained ~12 per cent market share. The launch of the new BANKEX contract with a Monday expiry is scaling new heights every week and will help in further gain in market share. The go-live of large discount brokers and increase in active UCCs (~1mn vs ~10mn for NSE) is driving volume for BSE, the brokerage firm said in result update.

The brokerage firm expects the derivative segment to contribute ~10/30 per cent of BSE’s FY24/25E revenue. The rise in clearing revenue is a function of the higher number of trades in the derivatives segment and higher margin collection from members is leading to higher interest income. “We expect a revenue/PAT CAGR of ~35/44 per cent over FY23-26E, led by traction in transaction revenue,” HDFC Securities said.

Meanwhile, global brokerage firm Jefferies has initiated coverage on the BSE with a ‘buy’ rating and a price target of Rs 2,700. BSE’s success in the derivatives segment is expected to boost its earnings growth. The exchange is also seen as a beneficiary of the theme around ‘digitisation of Indian capital markets’.

“Indian exchanges are benefiting from financialisation of savings, rising equity participation (from digitisation of capital markets), growth in equities, product innovations and stable fees versus other capital market platforms. BSE can leverage macro-tailwinds along with headway into derivatives to deliver a 150 per cent earnings jump in FY24E and double it over FY24-26E,” Jefferies equity analysts Jayant Kharote and Prakhar Sharma said in a note.


Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

MCX Gold futures could test Rs 65,000-mark on the upside, chart suggests

No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

Stock Market LIVE: Indices listless; DLF down 2%; metal, energy stocks gain

Stocks to Watch today: BSE, Honasa, Newgen, Eicher, Cello World, Siemens

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsstock market rallyBSE NSE equityJefferies

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story