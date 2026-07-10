Adani group stocks jump up to 7%; rub-off effect after Helios' move?

Samir Arora-led Helios Capital Management's bet on flagship Adani stock, Adani Enterprises, seems to be driving investor interest across group names on Friday, July 10, pushing the listed players up to 7 per cent higher in intraday deals.

Historically, getting large funds to invest in the Adani group has been a bit difficult and holdings have largely been concentrated with few investors, said independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga. "Now, if investors are buying independently, that is a positive sign," he added.

Arora, who heads Helios Capital, earlier told Bloomberg that easing of Adani’s legal and reputational overhang and the group’s businesses in ports and emerging energy ventures strengthen the case for further investment. “We have always liked their execution; we own Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, so we know that,” said Arora, as per the report.

The group stocks have witnessed a relief rally recently after reaching a US settlement over sanctions-related charges and resolving corruption allegations.

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