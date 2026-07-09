SBI Funds Management prices ₹11,693 crore IPO at ₹545-574 per share

SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by assets under management, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between ₹545 and ₹574 per share. The ₹11,693 crore IPO is an offer for sale by the company’s promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹1.2 trillion, lower than its listed peer ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, which commands a market capitalisation of ₹1.57 trillion.

When asked about the slightly moderate valuation compared with its listed peers, the company’s top management said it wanted to instil confidence among investors amid geopolitical uncertainty and cautious market sentiment. Debasish Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of SBI Funds Management, said that while markets and valuations can fluctuate, trust in a strong brand is far more enduring.

“We brought the valuation to a level that would be meaningful for every customer and participant. We wanted broad participation and also wanted to leave something on the table for investors,” Mishra said.

DP Singh, Joint CEO of SBI Funds Management, said there is strong investor appetite for quality businesses, but not enough good companies are coming to the market.

“There is a mismatch of demand and supply,” Singh said, adding that investors are actively looking for such opportunities.

“If your business is good, timing doesn’t matter at all,” Singh said.

Regarding the underperformance of some of its mutual fund schemes, Singh said several of the fund house’s larger schemes have continued to perform well. However, he added that performance has to be viewed in the context of market and sector cycles.

“In this industry, every fund cannot outperform at every point in time.Certain thematic funds may not have done well over one or two years because the underlying sectors went through a cyclical downturn.”

As per the company’s Red Herring Prospectus as at March 31, 2026, 33.3 per cent of its equity and equity-oriented schemes were ranked in the bottom quartile of their respective categories based on three-year returns.

The management said it is working on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to check potential insider trading using data from chats and conversations of portfolio managers. It is also developing an in-house tool to strengthen research and investment management capabilities.

Our AI investment has been significant. We have tried to look at every place where productivity gains can happen while ensuring data sanctity, data governance and data security. Our app is the first among mutual funds in the country to have full-fledged AI capability. We have built a lot of risk profilers and risk models in the country,” said R. S. Srinivas Jain, Executive President and Chief of Strategy, Digital & Technology and Head - Investor Relations, SBI Funds Management

The fund house is planning to expand the investment products available through GIFT City. While it currently has both inbound and outbound funds in the International Financial Services Centre, volumes are yet to pick up.

“There are three to four more funds on the drawing board,” Singh said.

The fund house is also eyeing expansion into alternative investment funds (AIFs) and portfolio management services. The management said it is working on talent capabilities and new product launches in the segment for both Category II and Category III AIFs. Additionally, it is also looking at opportunities in the private equity space.

SBI Funds Management is India’s largest asset management company by quarterly average mutual fund assets under management, with mutual fund quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of ₹12.51 trillion and a market share of 15.3 per cent as of March 31, 2026. It is India’s oldest AMC, beginning operations in June 1987 as the first mutual fund entity outside the Unit Trust of India. The IPO will open on July 14 and close on July 16.