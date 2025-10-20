Adani Ports, Radico Khaitan among top stock picks for today; check targets

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – ADANIPORTS

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹1,479

On the weekly chart, the stock has confirmed a classic Inverse Head and Shoulders breakout, marking its second-highest weekly close with strong volumes and a bullish candle. Moreover, the RSI across all time frames has closed above 70, signaling robust momentum in this counter. Following a year-long consolidation phase, the stock now appears poised for significant outperformance in the coming weeks.

Hence, we recommend to Buy ADANIPORTS around ₹1,479 - ₹1,470 | SL: ₹1,430 | TGT: ₹1,580

NSE Scrip – RADICO

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹3,108

The stock remains in a strong uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, with every dip toward the 50-EMA attracting renewed buying interest. Over the past month, prices underwent a time-wise consolidation, but have now broken above the previous swing high, entering uncharted territory. Volume patterns show muted activity during the consolidation phase, followed by a notable surge in volumes accompanying the breakout, signaling fresh buying momentum. With the RSI positioned positively, the stock is expected to extend its uptrend in the near term.

Hence, we recommend to Buy RADICO around ₹3,108 - ₹3,090 | SL: ₹2,970 | TGT: ₹3,480 NSE Scrip – TATACONSUM View - Bullish Last Close – ₹1,166 Over the past year, the stock has witnessed multiple swings in both directions, largely consolidating within a broad range. However, it has now broken out of this consolidation phase, confirming a symmetrical triangle breakout on the charts. This breakout is accompanied by a strong bullish candle and a notable rise in volumes, reinforcing the strength of the move. Moreover, the RSI across multiple time frames has surged above 70, signaling renewed bullish momentum and indicating that the stock may continue its upward trajectory in the near term.