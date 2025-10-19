Home / Markets / News / The balloon lands: Silver's hot-air premiums collapse as ETF frenzy cools

The balloon lands: Silver's hot-air premiums collapse as ETF frenzy cools

After soaring above NAVs, ETFs correct as supply and demand finally reconcile

exchange-traded funds, ETF
premium
Silver, like gold, has rallied sharply over the past six months, gaining nearly 60 per cent in the domestic market, driven by both investment interest and industrial use.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The recent rush into silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has cooled over the past two trading sessions, ending a streak that had driven their prices well above their net asset value (NAV).
 
Silver ETFs had traded at premiums of 5–10 per cent for five straight sessions starting October 9, after global silver prices crossed the $40-per-ounce mark. The gap, caused by a global shortage of physical silver, led several fund houses to temporarily stop taking new inflows into their silver fund-of-funds.
 
That strain now seems to be easing. On Friday, silver ETF prices broadly aligned with their indicative NAVs. Nippon India Silver ETF ended the day at ₹160.6, about 0.7 per cent below its NAV. Most schemes traded lower, with discounts widening to nearly 3 per cent in some cases.
 
The correction marks a return to more grounded valuations, even as spot silver prices stayed near record highs. As of Friday (October 17), silver ETF prices were down about 10 per cent from their 52-week peaks reached on October 14, while physical silver prices were just 2 per cent off their all-time highs.
 
Silver, like gold, has rallied sharply over the past six months, gaining nearly 60 per cent in the domestic market, driven by both investment interest and industrial use.
 
Though the rally is showing early signs of tiring as supply pressure eases, analysts say underlying demand should keep prices firm in the medium term.
 
“For the medium term (2026–2027), the tightening market structure could lift prices much higher. We see a base forming around $50–55 per ounce over the coming months, with possible peaks of $75 in 2026 and a steady climb towards $77 in 2027 on the Commodity Exchange (Comex),” Motilal Oswal observed in a report.
 
The bullish outlook rests on lasting demand drivers. “Silver is a strategic metal — central to modern electronics, solar power, and defence. Its dual role as both an industrial staple, accounting for about 59 per cent of total usage, and a safe-haven asset during geopolitical or economic turbulence, continues to anchor demand,” said N S Ramaswamy, head of the commodity desk and customer relationship management at Ventura Securities. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The eagle in the stock market: Swooping where valuations open a gap

Premium

Street Signs: Nifty hunts uncharted peaks, Muhurat trading moves clock

Premium

Retail restocks Reliance Industries' growth shelf, boosting performance

Samvat 2082: Key risks that could test Indian stock markets resilience

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹2.16 trn, RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

Topics :silver ETFsSilver demandMarket Lens

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story