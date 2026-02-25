Aditya Infotech shares clocked a 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹1614.5 per share amid heavy volumes. At 9:44 AM, on BSE, 7.15 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 0.87 million shares were traded.

Around the same time, Aditya Infotech share price was trading 9.35 per cent higher at ₹1,605 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 82,714.07.

On Tuesday, the company through an exchange filing had informed that promoters of the company, Hari Khemka Business Family Trust and Rishi Khemka intended to sell up to 2 per cent equity aggregating to 23,55,961 equity shares.

The transaction was likely to take place beginning from February 25, 2026 or onwards till March 5, 2026, or the actual date of completion of sale of all equity shares, in a single. The step was taken to comply with the requirements of minimum public shareholding. READ | Waaree to Premier Energies: Solar stocks slump up to 14% on US tariffs The aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding as on date is 9,04,00,013 equity shares constituting 76.74 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. Meanwhile, reports also suggested that promoters and Dixon Technologies were likely to sell up to a 5.8 percent stake in Aditya Infotech through block deal, with the offer size estimated at around ₹1,000 crore.