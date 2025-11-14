Aether Industries share price rallies 11% as Q2 profit climbs 55% YoY

Aether Industries share price today: Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e Friday, November 14, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 11.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹859.15 per share.

Its revenue from operations, or topline, jumped 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹275.1 crore versus ₹198.8 crore last year.

Aether Industries’ co-founder and director Rohan Desai said the robust first-half performance has set the stage for a solid second half of FY26 (H2FY26), supported by continued investments in process innovation, customer partnerships and capacity expansion.

Meanwhile, at the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 70 per cent annually to 85.3 crore in Q2FY26, from 50.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.