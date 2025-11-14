Home / Markets / News / Aether Industries share price rallies 11% as Q2 profit climbs 55% YoY

Aether Industries share price rallies 11% as Q2 profit climbs 55% YoY

Aether Industries' share price gained today after the company posted a strong set of quarterly numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

SRF, specialty chemicals, refrigerant gases, R134a, R32, anti-dumping duty, brokerages, valuations, agrochemicals, PhillipCapital, Prabhudas Lilladher, Emkay Research
Ather Industries also revealed that ₹39.23 crore was spent towards research and development (R&D) accounting for 7.23 per cent of revenues in H1FY26. It added that R&D expansion is on track.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aether Industries share price today: Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e Friday, November 14, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 11.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹859.15 per share.
 
At 12:10 PM, Aether Industries share price was trading near day’s high, up 10.69 per cent at ₹856.50 per share, even as benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 84,211.19 levels.
 

Why did Aether Industries share price rise today?

 
Aether Industries’ share price gained today after the company posted a strong set of quarterly numbers, with consolidated profit after tax rising 55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹54 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as compared to ₹34.8 crore a year earlier (Q2FY25). 
 
Its revenue from operations, or topline, jumped 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹275.1 crore versus ₹198.8 crore last year. 
 
Aether Industries’ co-founder and director Rohan Desai said the robust first-half performance has set the stage for a solid second half of FY26 (H2FY26), supported by continued investments in process innovation, customer partnerships and capacity expansion.
 
Meanwhile, at the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 70 per cent annually to 85.3 crore in Q2FY26, from 50.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
 
Ather Industries also revealed that ₹39.23 crore was spent towards research and development (R&D) accounting for 7.23 per cent of revenues in H1FY26. It added that R&D expansion is on track.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

About Ather Industries 

 
Aether Industries, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Surat, is among India’s fastest-growing specialty chemical companies. The company focuses on complex and differentiated chemistry to manufacture advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals used across high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, material science, coatings, high-performance photography, and oil and gas.
 
Aether stands out for being the sole Indian producer of several niche chemicals, including 4-(2-Methoxyethyl) Phenol (4MEP) and 3-Methoxy-2-Methylbenzoyl Chloride (MMBC). 
 
Its business model spans three segments – Large-Scale Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing, and Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) – enabling it to cater to both domestic and global customers through high-volume production, long-term supply agreements, and specialised research-led contract work.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex pare losses; Volatility dips; Paras soars 8%, Muthoot Fin up 9%;

Adani Enterprises up 3% ahead of rights issue; group stocks hit 52-wk highs

Why is Indian stock market down despite NDA lead in Bihar Election 2025?

Bharat Dynamics shares jump 7% after Q2 results; check outlook and target

Pine Labs lists at 10% premium on bourses; should you buy, sell or hold?

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftySpecialty chemicalsSpeciality chemicalsMARKETS TODAYIndian equity markets

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story