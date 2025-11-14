Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asian markets bleed, Bihar election results eyed
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower, following losses on Wall Street, as technology shares faced renewed pressure
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, November 14, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to witness a negative start on Friday, after a sell-off in global markets. Investors are awaiting the Bihar assembly election results, scheduled to be declared today. At 07:35 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures index was at 25,847 levels, down by 76 points.
Asian markets were trading lower, following losses on Wall Street, as technology shares faced renewed pressure and uncertainty grew over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 1.5 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was down 2.03 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.23 per cent.
US equity markets settled with sharp losses on Thursday as AI stock dragged the market lower amid continued concerns around valuations. Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, the Nasdaq composite shed 2.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 per cent.
Q2 results today
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), Siemens, Oil India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Brainbees Solutions Firstcry, Marico, Natco Pharma, Allcargo Logistics, Ashoka Buildcon, Carraro India, Engineers India, Exide Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Godawari Power and Ispat, Inox Wind, Max Healthcare Institute, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Pace Digitek, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sun TV Network, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will release Q2FY26 results today.
IPO market
In the mainboard IPO segment, Capillary Technologies IPO will open for subscription. Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will enter its second day and Tenneco Clean Air IPO will close for subscription. Pine Labs will make its debut on the exchanges.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivatives strategy on IndiGo stock for November monthly expiry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long build is seen in IndiGo stock futures. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) by 2 per cent with a 1.90-per cent rise in IndiGo share price on Thursday, Nov 13. The IndiGo stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian markets a relative-return disaster; rupee bottom at 89: Chris Wood
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets have been a ‘relative-return disaster’ this year, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear. From a macroeconomic standpoint, he believes there is a growing likelihood that the rupee has bottomed after being the worst performer year-to-date amongst major emerging market currencies. READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Muthoot Finance, Tata Motors, Alkem Laboratories, LG Electronics India, Eureka Forbes, Infibeam Avenues, Eicher Motors, and Zydus Lifesciences are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a negative start on Friday, after a sell-off in global markets. At 08:09 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures index was at 25,861.5 levels, down by 61.5 points.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade lower, following losses in US markets
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower, AI stocks fall
8:02 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST