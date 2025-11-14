Home / Markets / News / Pine Labs lists at 10% premium on bourses; should you buy, sell or hold?

Pine Labs lists at 10% premium on bourses; should you buy, sell or hold?

Pine Labs shares listed at ₹242 per share on the NSE, opening with a 9.5 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹221

Pine Labs IPO listing
Pine Labs IPO listing | Photo: Company website
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pine Labs listing, Pine Labs share price:  The payment solutions provider Pine Labs made a solid debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise subdued market. The company's shares listed at ₹242 per share on the NSE, opening with a 9.5 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹221. Soon after listing, the stock touched a low of ₹234.1, down 3.2 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE as well, Pine Labs shares opened at ₹242, a premium of 9.5 per cent. Post-listing, the stock fell around 3.3 per cent from the listing price to ₹234.07.
 
The listing price of Pine Labs was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Pine Labs were trading at ₹226.5, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5.5 or 2.5 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Pine Labs: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities, believes the company's healthy debut reinforces investor confidence in the company’s strong fundamentals, scalable business model, and leadership position across digital payments and commerce-tech solutions.
 
"Post listing, we maintain our long-term 'Hold' recommendation for allotted investors. For non-allotted investors, a wait-and-watch approach is prudent until valuations stabilise and the stock finds a sustainable post-listing range," he said.
 
According to Tapse, Pine Labs presents a compelling long-term opportunity as one of India’s leading and globally expanding commerce technology platforms. Its business sits at the strategic intersection of payments, fintech, merchant solutions, and digital infrastructure, giving it multi-dimensional monetisation avenues. 

Pine Labs IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Pine Labs IPO received a muted response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 2.45 times. Investors placed bids for 240.93 million equity shares against the 97.89 million shares available. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 4 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed only 30 per cent, while the retail investors’ portion received 1.22 times more bids than the shares on offer.  ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here

Pine Labs IPO details

Pine Labs successfully raised ₹3,900 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a fresh issue of 94.1 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 82.3 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹210 to ₹221 per share, with a minimum application lot of 67 shares. The issue was open for subscription from November 7 to November 11.  The allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, November 12.
 
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for debt repayment, investment in IT assets, cloud infrastructure, technology development, and procurement of digital checkout points. Additionally, the company will invest in Pine Labs subsidiaries, including Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions Malaysia, and Pine Labs UAE, to expand the international footprint.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's low; Sensex slides 350 pts; IT index drops 1% amid global selling

Brokerages split on Eicher Motors; should you buy, sell or hold? Check here

Muthoot Finance shares soar 10%, hits new high on Q2 results; details here

Indian markets a relative-return disaster; rupee bottom at 89: Chris Wood

Rupee drops for third session amid higher oil prices; opens at 88.72/$

Topics :Stock Market NewsPine LabsFintechpayment systemsMarketsBSEIPOsIPO listing timeThe Smart Investor

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story