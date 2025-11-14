Pine Labs listing, Pine Labs share price: The payment solutions provider The payment solutions provider Pine Labs made a solid debut on Dalal Street in an otherwise subdued market. The company's shares listed at ₹242 per share on the NSE, opening with a 9.5 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹221. Soon after listing, the stock touched a low of ₹234.1, down 3.2 per cent from the listing price.

On the BSE as well, Pine Labs shares opened at ₹242, a premium of 9.5 per cent. Post-listing, the stock fell around 3.3 per cent from the listing price to ₹234.07.

Pine Labs: Should you buy, sell or hold? Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities, believes the company's healthy debut reinforces investor confidence in the company’s strong fundamentals, scalable business model, and leadership position across digital payments and commerce-tech solutions. The listing price of Pine Labs was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Pine Labs were trading at ₹226.5, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5.5 or 2.5 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

"Post listing, we maintain our long-term 'Hold' recommendation for allotted investors. For non-allotted investors, a wait-and-watch approach is prudent until valuations stabilise and the stock finds a sustainable post-listing range," he said. According to Tapse, Pine Labs presents a compelling long-term opportunity as one of India’s leading and globally expanding commerce technology platforms. Its business sits at the strategic intersection of payments, fintech, merchant solutions, and digital infrastructure, giving it multi-dimensional monetisation avenues. Pine Labs IPO subscription rate ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah IPO allotment today, Nov 14; check status, GMP details here According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Pine Labs IPO received a muted response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 2.45 times. Investors placed bids for 240.93 million equity shares against the 97.89 million shares available. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 4 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed only 30 per cent, while the retail investors’ portion received 1.22 times more bids than the shares on offer.