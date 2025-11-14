Shares price movement of Adani Group companies today

Shares of Adani Group companies were in focus, and trading up to 3 per cent higher on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy were up 1 per cent to 2 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.22 per cent at 84,290 at 11:20 AM.

Adani Enterprises shares in focus ahead of rights issue Shares of Adani Enterprises surged 3 per cent to ₹2,549.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade ahead of the rights issue. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the flagship company of the Adani Group has rallied nearly 8 per cent. Adani Enterprises had fixed Monday, November 17 as the record date for the rights issue, wherein it aims to raise ₹24,930 crore. The company will be issuing 138.5 million partly paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each. The board of directors of Adani Enterprises on November 4, 2025, approved the issuance of partly paid up equity shares of face value of ₹1 each of the company for an amount not exceeding ₹25,000 crore by way of a rights issue.

The rights equity shares are being offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 3 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date. The last date for credit of rights entitlements is November 18, 2025. The rights issue will open on November 25, 2025 and close on December 10, 2025. The last date for on market renunciation of rights entitlements is December 5, 2025, the company said. In line with the capital management plan and annual equity program, Adani Enterprises board approved rights issue of equity shares. This issue will strengthen Adani Enterprises’ balance sheet for the next phase of incubation while allowing existing shareholders to participate in the growth story of the company’s core incubating infrastructure and energy transition assets, the company said. According to media reports, Adani plans India's biggest battery storage in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises said the movement in the share price of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven. The management of the company neither has any control nor has any knowledge of the reasons for the movement in volume/price of shares. Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Adani Ports Adani Ports reported a steady performance in the September quarter Q2FY26, supported by strong growth in international port operations. Its logistics business emerged as a key growth driver, with significant improvement in network scale and last-mile connectivity, further complementing port operations. The marine business also saw strong traction, reflecting operational scale-up and integration. Overall, with continued market share gains, capacity additions, and expansion in value-added segments like logistics, Adani Ports is well-positioned to grow faster than the broader industry.