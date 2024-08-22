The Indian cement industry is hopeful of greener pastures after a long period of stress led by pricing pressures and other factors. The second half of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) is expected to bring respite due to price hikes, cost benefits and higher volumes, said analysts.

The optimistic momentum also makes cement stocks attractive, analysts added, advising to buy dips following a period of bearish sentiment in these stocks.

“Cement is a cyclical industry, and stock prices mimic the industry performance. Considering the underperformance of most players barring a few in the current year, I believe it's the right time to enter the pack in a selected manner” said Uttam Kumar Srimal, senior research analyst, cement and infra at Axis Securities.

Shares of cement firms have dipped up to 19 per cent in the last one month on the NSE, compared to a 1.06 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50.

Burnpur Cement fell 19.2 per cent, Udaipur Cement Works dipped by 13 per cent, while ACC and Shree Cement slipped 11 per cent each in the last four weeks.

Others such as Shree Cement, Shree Digvijay Cement, Ambuja Cements, JK Lakshmi Cement, Barak Valley Cements and Sanghi Industries dropped between 5-9 per cent during this period.

Election period, extended heat-wave conditions, labour shortage and early monsoon onset at some regions impacted cement demand in recent quarters, domestic brokerages said.

Earnings disappointment in Q1

In April-June quarter of FY25, the cement sector saw a 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in revenues, led by 6.3 per cent (Y-o-Y) decline in blended realisations, said brokerage firm ShareKhan in a recent report.

The report also noted that operating profit and net profits declined by 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) have also been under stress. In the December quarter of 2023, the Ebitda per ton was at Rs 1,000 rupees. In the March quarter, it was Rs 822. And in the Q1FY, it was Rs 701, said Manish Valecha, lead cement & construction analyst at Anand Rathi Securities.

“Ebitda per tonne is at lowest in the last 3-4 quarters, so I believe on the earnings front it has bottomed out, with limited downside expected from hereon,” Valecha said.

Turnaround in sight

As cement companies are maintaining their expansion plans due to strong demand outlook, analysts anticipate a positive shift for the industry in the coming months.

“Recent checks show two positives: rising demand and upcoming price hikes of Rs 15 to 20. Also, Petcoke prices have fallen from $130 to $105-$106 per tonne, likely to benefit Q2 results. These trends suggest a sector turnaround, especially with the construction season boosting demand from October to May,” said Valecha.

However, most experts expect earnings growth to accelerate from Q3FY25, driven by increased government spending to meet Union Budget targets.

Srimal notes that while cement players have recently raised prices or expected to do so, their sustainability is uncertain. He expects earnings to remain under pressure in Q2 due to weak demand and stressed prices but anticipates a reversal starting in Q3.

“Overall, due to volume losses in the first half of FY25, industry growth is expected to be lower than FY24. However, long-term demand remains promising, supported by sustained government capex targets and a strong real estate sector,” said Nishant Bagrecha research analyst, at InCred Equities.

Against this backdrop, Bagrecha advises buying major players like Ultratech and Ambuja Cements on dips due to their strong positions and cost-saving measures.

Srimal recommends Ultratech and Ambuja for large caps, JK Cement and Dalmia Bharat for mid caps, and Star Cement for small caps.

Meanwhile Valecha favours Sagar Cement, Bira Corp, and JK Cement, highlighting midcap cement stocks as attractive due to ongoing sector consolidation.