Trading strategies for 2-wheeler stocks post Hero Moto-Harley Davidson deal

Bajaj-Auto and TVS Motor Company, other listed players in the two-wheeler segment; were seen trading mixed on Wednesday. Bajaj-Auto gained 1.50 per cent, while TVS Motor Company saw a sluggish trade.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday, following the unveiling of a new bike with Harley Davidson. In contrast, Eicher Motors, its competitor witnessed a cut of 0.76 per cent post plunging 6 per cent in the previous session.