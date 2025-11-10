Home / Markets / News / AIA Engineering gains 5% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

AIA Engineering gains 5% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

AIA Engineering stocks advanced 4.87 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹3,415 apiece on the NSE after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit for Q2FY25

AIA Engineering share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AIA Engineering share price: Shares of AIA Engineering surged on Monday, November 10, following the company’s second-quarter results for FY26. The AIA Engineering stock gained 4.87 per cent to touch an intraday high of ₹3,415 on the NSE after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit for Q2FY25.
 
Investor interest remained strong, with shares trading at ₹3,360.60 at 11:06 AM, up 3.23 per cent from the previous close of ₹3,256.20. A combined 0.073 million equity shares, worth approximately ₹25.38 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far today.

AIA Engineering Q2FY26 performance

During Q2FY26, AIA Engineering reported a net profit of ₹277.4 crore, up 8 per cent from ₹256.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company’s revenue remained largely stable, rising 0.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,048 crore from ₹1,044 crore in Q2FY25, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.
 
The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 7.7 per cent to ₹297 crore, compared with ₹275.7 crore in Q2FY25.  ALSO READ | Nykaa shares gain 5% as Q2 profit jumps multifold despite missing estimates

Should you buy, sell or hold AIA Engineering shares?

JM Financial remains bullish on AIA Engineering and has upgraded its rating on the stock to Buy from Hold, citing attractive valuation at 24x FY27 EPS of ₹137, with volume catalysts in play.
 
The brokerage highlighted that the volume growth outlook has improved significantly, with a recent win in Chile opening a new growth frontier, while two other large mines are in advanced stages of trial. Analysts expect volume growth to strengthen in FY27 and beyond.
 
“Reciprocal tariffs have not impacted US volumes so far, reducing potential volume loss risk. We value AIA Engineering at 28x 1HFY27 EPS, arriving at a target price of ₹3,985 (trading at 24x FY27E EPS of ₹137),” the report said.
 
JM Financial added that in the event of a successful US-India trade deal and positive news on the conversion of large mines to high-chrome grinding media, the stock could see a re-rating to up to 35x, with share prices potentially testing new highs in a trading range of 25-35x.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400pts, Nifty near 25,600; SMIDs in green; IT, pharma rally

Reliance, Titan, 2 others among Goldman's top stock picks; what charts say?

Torrent Pharma surpasses Cipla in mcap ranking; soars 6% on Nov 10

Tata Motors demerger: How the split will unlock value for investors & Tatas

Transformers and Rectifiers tanks 20%; why smallcap stock hit 52-week low?

Topics :Buzzing stocksShare priceAIA EngineeringThe Smart InvestorMarkets

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story