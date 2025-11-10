Reliance Industries (RIL)Current Price: ₹1,493 Likely Target: ₹1,645 Upside Potential: 10.2% Support: ₹1,455; ₹1,435; ₹1,420 Resistance: ₹1,520; ₹1,550; ₹1,600 Reliance Industries (RIL) stock has been trading with a favourable bias post the gap-up breakout on October 20, 2025. The daily chart suggests that the overall outlook on RIL is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹1,435 - ₹1,420 support zone; with interim support visible around its 20-Day Moving Average at ₹1,455.
Titan CompanyCurrent Price: ₹3,796 Likely Target: ₹4,425 Upside Potential: 16.6% Support: ₹3,720; ₹3,676; ₹3,600 Resistance: ₹3,900; ₹4,060; ₹4,200; ₹4,320 Titan Company share is trading at life-time highs, and looks favourably placed on the long-term chart. The key momentum oscillators witnessed a positive crossover, thus indicating a likely positive bias for the coming months provided the stock breaks and sustains consistently above ₹3,900 levels.
PTC IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹17,670 Likely Target: ₹20,950 Upside Potential: 18.6% Support: ₹17,000; ₹16,230 Resistance: ₹18,650; ₹19,750 PTC Industries stock has witnessed a sharp 33 per cent rally in the last two months, and looks fairly overbought in the short-term. Having said that, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock quotes above ₹16,230, with near support at ₹17,000-mark.
Havells IndiaCurrent Price: ₹1,452 Likely Target: ₹1,300 Downside Risk: 10.5% Support: ₹1,409 Resistance: ₹1,481; ₹1,517 Havells India stock is trading with a negative bias on the daily chart. The short-term trend is likely to remain tepid below ₹1,517, with interim resistance likely around the 20-DMA at ₹1,481.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app