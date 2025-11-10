Reliance, Titan, 2 others among Goldman's top stock picks; what charts say?

Goldman Sachs top stock picks: Tech charts predict up to 19% upside for Reliance, Titan, PTC Industries; Havells India, however, may underperform in the near-term; check key levels for these 4 stocks.

Technical outlook on Goldman Sachs top stocks to buy: Reliance, Titan, Havells India and PTC Industries.