Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these two stocks today

Markets remained volatile after five consecutive days of decline, ultimately ending flat amid mixed cues. The session started on a weak note, but a gradual recovery in select heavyweight stocks helped trim losses as the day progressed. As a result, the Nifty index closed at 23,045.25 level. Sectoral trends were mixed, keeping traders engaged—metals, banking, and financials saw some respite, while realty and auto were among the top laggards. Persistent selling by FIIs, coupled with mixed earnings, continues to weigh on market sentiment, while uncertain global cues add to the pressure.

On the technical front, Nifty rebounded after testing its January low of around 22,800, and sustaining above this level could offer some relief. However, the broader trend remains negative unless a clear reversal pattern emerges. Given the current scenario, traders should exercise caution and continue with hedged approach.

Bharti Airtel Limited | LTP: 1712 | Buy | Target : 1840 | Stop-loss: 1650

Bharti Airtel has emerged from a consolidation phase, indicating a continuation of its uptrend. Notably, it has been outperforming by holding onto its gains despite the broader market correction. These factors point to a steady advance toward its all-time high.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited | LTP: 1351.85 | Buy | Target: 1460 | Stop-loss: 1300

Cholafin has been showing strong performance within the financial sector, having established a solid base around its 100-week exponential moving average (WEMA). The recent pullback to the neckline of its previous consolidation range, aligning with a key support zone formed by multiple moving averages, presents a fresh buying opportunity for those who missed the earlier entry. Traders can consider initiating fresh long positions based on the suggested levels.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited | LTP: 1697.05 | Sell Fut | Target : 1615 | Stop-loss : 1740