Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock market dance to tunes of FPIs; retail investors out of sync

Stock market dance to tunes of FPIs; retail investors out of sync

Stock prices aligned better with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) than individual investors during the December quarter

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment
Photo: Shutterstock
Samie Modak
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 766 NSE-listed companies in which the FPIs hiked their stakes gained an average of 1.9 per cent during the three months, whereas in 871 companies in which overseas funds pruned their holdings dropped 8.2 per cent, according to data compiled by Prime Infobase. Retail investors, on the other hand, were out of step as 1,081 companies in which they hiked stakes fell an average 7 per cent, while 895 companies in which they cut their stakes, gained an average of 3 per cent. Interestingly, 589, 294 and 71 companies where mutual funds, insurance companies, and Life Insurance Company (LIC) hiked their stake fell an average 4 per cent, 5 per cent, and 12 per cent, respectively. This shareholding and price trend indicate that while FPIs have been reducing their exposure to domestic equities, they remain the most influential group on the Street. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Hudco raises Rs 2,910 crore; Sidbi garners Rs 6,000 crore through bonds

Premium

Weak earnings, slow execution play spoilsport for Power Grid Corporation

Gold price hits $2,900 today, up 11% in 2025; will the rally continue?

BSE subsidiary unveils five new indices; Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20%

Delhivery share price falls over 5% after Q3 miss; time to buy or sell?

Topics :Stock MarketFPIMarkets

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story