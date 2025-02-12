Moderate valuations offer support for NMDC despite market headwinds

NMDC reported revenue growth of 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 33 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 6,600 crore in Q3FY25, driven by strong volume growth.

Iron ore production stood at 13.3 million tonnes, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 61 per cent Q-o-Q, while sales stood at 11.9 million tonnes, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and 20 per cent Q-o-Q during the quarter. The average selling price for the quarter was Rs 5,500 per tonne, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y and 11 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by sustained price hikes.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,370 crore, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y and 71 per cent Q-o-Q. NMDC reported operating profit per tonne of Rs 1,987, up 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 43 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted net profit was Rs 1,900 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 59 per cent Q-o-Q increase.

In the nine months of FY25 (9MFY25), the company reported revenue of Rs 16,900 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y, operating profit of Rs 6,100 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, and adjusted net profit of Rs 5,100 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y. For 9MFY25, iron ore sales volume was 32 million tonnes (flat Y-o-Y), with an average blended net sales realisation of Rs 5,290 per tonne, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y. The operating profit per tonne stood at Rs 1,910, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y. NMDC has guided for a volume of 16 million tonnes in Q4FY25, aiming to achieve its volume target of 50 million tonnes for FY25. Management expects volumes of 53 million tonnes in FY26 and 60 million tonnes in FY27, with incremental loading of 6–7 million tonnes from two new lines—line-4 in Bacheli and line-13 in Kirandul.

Management indicated that the company was able to sustain iron ore prices despite a downturn in steel prices and aims to maintain these prices. The royalty as a percentage of sales was higher in Q3FY25 due to increased production volume, although sales volume remained comparatively lower. The company has not started provisioning related to the Karnataka Minerals Tax Bill, which could impact royalties. Additionally, India’s minimal steel exports to the US mean there is no immediate impact from the 25 per cent tariff. In Q3FY25, volume growth picked up Q-o-Q after low activity in H1FY25 due to general elections and the monsoon. NMDC implemented significant price hikes during 9MFY25 (up 14 per cent Y-o-Y) to offset the adverse volume impact, translating into operating profit growth.

Planned capital expenditure (capex) is allocated for sundry evacuation and capacity enhancement projects, which will improve the product mix and increase capacity to 100 million tonnes by FY29–30. The expansion of the 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) pellet plant, increasing capacity to 6 mtpa, is targeted for completion by the end of calendar year 2025 (CY25). NMDC has guided for capex of Rs 4,000 crore in FY25. The company has planned long-term capex of Rs 65,000–80,000 crore over the next five to six years to reach its capacity target of 100 mtpa. NMDC has terminated the slurry pipeline Phase-II (Nagarnar to Vizag) due to uncertainty regarding the project’s completion. Of the 131-kilometre pipeline, 31 kilometres remain pending, while the rest has been completed.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), a key client, received a grant of Rs 11,000 crore from the government of India, and NMDC has started receiving payments for supplied iron ore. The liquidation of outstanding receivables is expected soon. The company is in talks with five to six vendors to supply rakes, targeting at least one rake available per day by mid-March or April 2025. NMDC Steel’s production stood at 367,000 tonnes in Q3FY25, with a monthly production run rate of 150,000 tonnes in December 2024. NMDC Steel is expected to achieve breakeven at a production volume of 465,000–480,000 tonnes.