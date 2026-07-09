Ajit Mishra recommends buy on Aether Energy, Sun Pharma; sell on ITC

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says that Ather Energy and Sun Pharma have a given a upside breakout after a period of consolidation, while ITC seems to be losing momentum on charts.

Stock market outlook: Ajit Mishra expects resistance for Nifty in the 24,000-24,150 range. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)