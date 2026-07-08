Execution pick-up needed for the order book-loaded defence sector

In the recently approved AoN for ₹52,000 crore, the focus is on air defence against unmanned vehicles, precision strike capability via kamikaze drones and improving aerial surveillance with high altitude pseudo satellites (HAPS). Approvals include acquisition of anti-unmanned aerial vehicles electronic warfare systems and man portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) systems.
Likely beneficiaries include BDL, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Solar Industries, Mazgaon Docks, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Zen Technologies, and PTC Industries. Other electronics and subsystem providers like Astra Microwave, Data Patterns, Paras Defence & Space Technologies and Premier Explosives may also gain.
Request for proposal will now be issued to vendors, followed by technical evaluation and field evaluation trials and price bids to identify the winning bid (L1). Discussions are then held between the L1 vendor and contract negotiation committee before final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security.