Rupee tumbles to one-month low; crude spike pushes bond yields higher

The rupee depreciated sharply on Wednesday, recording its steepest single-day fall in a month (since June 8) this year, tracking a rise in crude oil prices, dealers said.

Brent crude prices surged nearly 6 per cent and the US dollar strengthened after US President Donald Trump said the interim accord with Iran was "over", reviving concerns over disruptions to West Asia oil supplies, dealers said.

The domestic currency settled at 95.56 against the dollar, compared with the previous close of 94.97. It touched an intraday low of 95.61.

State-owned banks sold dollars, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), limiting the rupee's further decline, dealers said.

“The Indian rupee fell the most among Asian currencies, weighed down by a sharp rise in crude oil prices and risk-off sentiment after US President Donald Trump's remarks about ending the ceasefire with Iran. Geopolitical concerns have lifted the risk premium amid heightened volatility. In the near term, the rupee is expected to face resistance at 95.80 against the dollar and support at 94.95, with the bias now favouring dollar bulls,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst, HDFC Securities. While the jump in crude prices weighed on all emerging market currencies, the rupee was the worst-performing Asian currency on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond also surged by 7 basis points to settle at 6.76 per cent. “The sell-off in the bond market was due to the rise in crude prices and US yields in the latter half of the day,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. The renewed uncertainty in the West Asia has shifted the market's focus back to oil after the rupee had staged some recovery in recent weeks, helped by easing crude prices and policy measures aimed at attracting foreign currency inflows. The rupee has depreciated 4.8 per cent against the US dollar since the Iran conflict escalated, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies during the period. The rise in crude oil prices has also pushed up domestic bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year government security yield rising 10 basis points since the conflict began.