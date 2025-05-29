Welspun Corp share price today

Akash Bhanshali portfolio stock: Shares of Welspun Corp surged 10 per cent to ₹893.55 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes, in an otherwise rangebound market. The stock price gained after the company reported 30.7 per cent growth in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

In the past two trading days, Welspun Corp share price has rallied 14 per cent. The stock is trading close to its all-time high price of ₹900, which it touched on March 24, 2025.

At 11:39 AM, Welspun Corp was quoting 9.7 per cent higher at ₹892.80 as compared to 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over 20-times. A combined 8.8 million equity shares, representing 3.4 per cent of total equity of Welspun Corp, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE thus far in trade.

Akash Bhanshali held over 1 per cent stake in Welspun Corp Investor Akash Bhanshali held 3.36 million equity shares, representing 1.28 per cent stake in Welspun Corp, at the end of the March 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows. Some of the stocks that are part of his equity portfolio are Ambar Enterprises, Dilip Buildcon, Genus Power, Laurus Labs, Natco Pharma, Ramkrishna Forgings, and Shilpa Medicare. Welspun Corp Q4 results The iron & steel products company posted 30.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at ₹328 crore in the March quarter, aided by a reduction in expenses. The company had posted PBT of ₹251 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) moved up from ₹413 crore to ₹502 crore, registering a growth of 21.5 per cent. However, the company saw its income declining 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,967 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from ₹4,544 crore in the same period a year ago. Welspun Corp FY26 revenue, Ebitda guidance For the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Welspun Corp guided 25 per cent growth in revenue at ₹17,500 crore, higher than ₹13,978 crore in FY25. Ebitda, the company said, will grow 18 per cent to ₹2,200 crore from ₹1,858 crore in FY25.

Welspun Corp achieved its Ebitda guidance of ₹1,700 crore for the recently concluded financial year. However, it missed revenue guidance of ₹17,000 crore. Business environment In the exports market, the company continued to observe good demand for LSAW pipes for critical applications such as deep offshore, Sour Service where Welspun has an impeccable track record. In the domestic market, oil demand in India is projected to register 2X growth to reach 11 mbpd by 2045 & Indian Refiners are expected to add 56 MTPA by 2028 to increase domestic capacity to 310 MTPA. The Indian government is investing heavily in expanding refining capacity, pipelines, and LNG terminals to meet the growing demand.

In the water segment, huge opportunity in interlinking of rivers - Push from centre and states like MP (Ken-Betwa & PKC), Rajasthan (ERCP) and Maharashtra (Wainganga-Nalganga) will kick start pipe demand from this year followed by more interlinking projects under consideration in northern part of India. The states like Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand are exponentially increasing the water pipeline network for irrigation, industrialization and urbanization. Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has been extended to 2028 which will translate into increased consumption of DI pipes. There was a slowdown in the release of funds under JJM in FY25 resulting in cash crunch in the market and the contractors have reduced their lifting off-late, resulting in piling up of inventory at manufacturers’ end. However, the situation is likely to improve from the second half of FY26, the company said.