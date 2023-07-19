Home / Markets / News / All eyes on Jio Fin price discovery, special session by bourses on Thursday

All eyes on Jio Fin price discovery, special session by bourses on Thursday

Street estimates range from Rs 150-240 per share for RIL's financial services arm

Samie Modak Mumbai
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bourses will conduct a special pre-trade price discovery session on Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday to determine the share price of Jio Financial Services, which is expected to list on the bourses separately within the next two months. Shares of RIL on Wednesday closed at a new all-time high of Rs 2,840, valuing the company at Rs 19.2 trillion. All RIL shareholders at the end of Wednesday’s trade will be eligible to get one share of Jio Fin for every one share of RIL (as the ex-date has been set as July 20).

Jio Fin’s share price will be the difference between RIL’s Wednesday’s close and the price arrived at after Thursday’s pre-trade session. For instance, if RIL’s price after the pre-trade session is Rs 2,600, then one share of Jio Fin will be priced at Rs 240 (2,800-2,600). Street estimates range between Rs 150 and Rs 240 for Jio Fin’s fair value. The price discovered on Thursday will remain the constant price till Jio Fin’s listing, which is a few months down the line. Jio Fin will notionally be part of the Nifty, Sensex and various other indices that RIL is part of until its listing. Jio Fin will be removed after three days (T+3) of its listing. This is a globally followed practice to enable exchange traded funds (ETFs) navigate the demerger exercise without having to undergo any churn.

“Based on the core net-worth of Jio Fin (Rs 14,000 crore) and value of the stake in RIL with a price-to-book range of 3-5 times as well as holding company (holdco) discount of up to 40 per cent (based on benchmarks), we value Jio Fin in the range of Rs 90,000-150,000 crore that implies Rs 134-224 per share in RIL's sum of the parts. We incorporate Rs 179/share as base case valuation for Jio Fin in our sum of the parts,” Jefferies had said in a note in April.

Jio Fin holds 6.1 per cent stake in RIL, which was valued at Rs 1.17 trillion at last close.

In an earlier note, analysts at Nomura had said the demerger will help Jio Fin attract different sets of investors, strategic partners and lenders having specific interests in the financial services business. “As a separate entity, Jio Fin would be able to have higher leverage in line with industry standards,” it has said.

Also Read

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

RIL up 4%; sets July 20 as record date for share allotment in Jio Financial

Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost

Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

This defence company's stock has soared 102% in 2 weeks; posts solid Q1 nos

Tejas Networks hits new high, surges 9% ahead of June quarter results

Exchanges revise enhanced surveillance measures for micro small cap cos

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

HUL Q1 revenue may rise up to 9% YoY; soft RM costs to aid margin: Analysts

Topics :RILReliance Jio

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story