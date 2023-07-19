All eyes on Jio Fin price discovery, special session by bourses on Thursday

Bourses will conduct a special pre-trade price discovery session on Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday to determine the share price of Jio Financial Services, which is expected to list on the bourses separately within the next two months. Shares of RIL on Wednesday closed at a new all-time high of Rs 2,840, valuing the company at Rs 19.2 trillion. All RIL shareholders at the end of Wednesday’s trade will be eligible to get one share of Jio Fin for every one share of RIL (as the ex-date has been set as July 20).

Jio Fin’s share price will be the difference between RIL’s Wednesday’s close and the price arrived at after Thursday’s pre-trade session. For instance, if RIL’s price after the pre-trade session is Rs 2,600, then one share of Jio Fin will be priced at Rs 240 (2,800-2,600). Street estimates range between Rs 150 and Rs 240 for Jio Fin’s fair value. The price discovered on Thursday will remain the constant price till Jio Fin’s listing, which is a few months down the line. Jio Fin will notionally be part of the Nifty, Sensex and various other indices that RIL is part of until its listing. Jio Fin will be removed after three days (T+3) of its listing. This is a globally followed practice to enable exchange traded funds (ETFs) navigate the demerger exercise without having to undergo any churn.