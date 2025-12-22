Allcargo Terminals share price rises 4% on December 22; Here's why

Allcargo Terminals share price today: Allcargo Terminals shares were buzzing in trade, with the scrip rising up to 4.13 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹27.69 per share.

At 10:20 AM, Allcargo Terminals shares continued to trade higher, up 2.07 per cent at ₹27.14 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.55 per cent higher at 85,397.23 levels.

Why did Allcargo Terminals share price rise today?

Allcargo Terminals shares rose after the company said its CFS volumes in November 2025 was 55,300 TEUs, climbing 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as against November 2025.

However, the company’s CFS volumes in November 2025 was 9 per cent lower than the previous month (October 2025).

Allcargo Terminals, via an exchange filing, said, “Allcargo Terminals’ CFS volumes in November 2025 was 553 ‘000 TEUs, up 16 per cent over November 2024 and down, 8 per cent over October 2025.” Allcargo Terminals Q2 results Allcargo Terminals’ profit after tax remained flat Y-o-Y at ₹11 crore in Q2FY26. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 6 per cent annually to ₹207 crore in the September quarter of FY26 , from ₹195 crore in the September quarter of FY25. Allcargo Terminals’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, zoomed 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹32 crore in Q2FY25.

On Q2 show, Suresh Kumar R, managing director, Allcargo Terminals had said, “Powered by volume growth across our pan India facilities, Allcargo Terminals has grown revenue and Ebitda by 11 per cent and 17 per cent respectively in Q2 over previous quarter. The volume growth is a reflection of both market trends and green shoots of our capacity expansion in key markets. We are on course with our three-year strategic plan and remain committed to operations excellence for customer satisfaction – ensuring we continue to deliver value to all stakeholders.” Allcargo Terminals Limited (ATL) is an independent, publicly listed company that demerged from Allcargo Logistics in August 2023. Building on the legacy of its India-born parent, a global leader in multimodal logistics, ATL operates India’s widest network of Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Inland Container Depots (ICD).