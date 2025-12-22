Pharmaceutical excipients maker Sudeep Pharma saw a robust listing in an otherwise rangebound market on November 28, 2025. On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹730, up ₹137 or 23 per cent from the issue price of ₹593. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹733.95, a premium of ₹140.95 or 23.8 per cent.
Sudeep Pharma, established in 1989, is a global leader in mineral-based excipients, specialty nutrition ingredients, and food-grade minerals for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries. Renowned for its high-quality calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc derivatives, the company serves over 100 countries through USFDA-certified manufacturing facilities.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.