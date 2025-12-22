Home / Markets / News / Why did Sudeep Pharma plunge 6% in trade today? Key details inside

Why did Sudeep Pharma plunge 6% in trade today? Key details inside

Sudeep Pharma share price fell on reporting a weak set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

Sudeep Pharma, established in 1989, is a global leader in mineral-based excipients, specialty nutrition ingredients, and food-grade minerals for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries.
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Sudeep Pharma share price today: Sudeep Pharma shares were under pressure on Monday, December 22, 2025, with the scrip falling as much as 6.03 per cent to an intraday low of ₹644.90 per share.
 
At 9:25 AM, Sudeep Pharma shares were trading 4 per cent lower at ₹658.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.53 per cent higher at 85,382.23 levels.

Why did Sudeep Pharma share price fall today?

 
Sudeep Pharma share price fell on reporting a weak set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
The company’s profit dropped 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹46.8 crore in the Q2FY26m from ₹48.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY25).
 
Revenue from operations, however, surged to ₹162.7 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026, from ₹148.8 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) largely remained flat at ₹65.6 crore in Q2FY26, as against ₹65.3 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Ebitda margin, meanwhile, squeezed sharply to 38 per cent in the September quarter of FY26, from 43.4 per cent in the September quarter of FY25.
 
The company's earnings per share (EPS) also dropped to ₹4.20 in Q2FY26, from ₹4.49 in Q2FY25.

Sudeep Pharma IPO debut 

 
Pharmaceutical excipients maker Sudeep Pharma saw a robust listing in an otherwise rangebound market on November 28, 2025. On the NSE, the shares opened at ₹730, up ₹137 or 23 per cent from the issue price of ₹593. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹733.95, a premium of ₹140.95 or 23.8 per cent. 
 
Sudeep Pharma, established in 1989, is a global leader in mineral-based excipients, specialty nutrition ingredients, and food-grade minerals for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries. Renowned for its high-quality calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc derivatives, the company serves over 100 countries through USFDA-certified manufacturing facilities. 
 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

