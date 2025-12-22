Stocks to Watch today, Dec 22: Granules, Infosys, Tata Steel

Stocks to watch today, Monday, December 22, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up open for the benchmark : GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up open for the benchmark Nifty 50 index , likely seeking support from gains in Asian share indices.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.62 per cent or 161 points higher at 26,180 as of 8:19 AM.

Markets in Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia advanced in early trade on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street last week. US stocks gained on Friday as technology stocks rebounded on renewed optimism about artificial intelligence (AI) growth post Micron Technology’s forecast.

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI added as much as 2.07 per cent and 1.65 per cent, respectively. The CSI 300 and Hang Seng gained 0.65 per cent and 0.75 per cent higher, respectively.

Tata Steel: The company has acquired 1,488 million shares with a face value of $0.1008, aggregating to $150 million or ₹1,35.94 crore in T Steel Holdings Pte, according to an exchange filing. In a separate filing, Tata Steel said that it has received an order from the Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which has directed the company to pay ₹493.35 crore tax and penalty of ₹638.82 crore.

Infosys: The company has reached a settlement agreement for a class action lawsuit against its foreign subsidiary, McCamish LLC and its certain customer. As a part of the settlement, The company has reached a settlement agreement for a class action lawsuit against its foreign subsidiary, McCamish LLC and its certain customer. As a part of the settlement, McCamish will pay $17.5 million into a fund. Indraprastha Gas: The company will set up a compressed bio gas plant or biofuel projects in collaboration with Hindustan Waste Treatment. Indraprastha Gas has formed a joint venture with Hindustan Waste Treatment in this regard. Tech Mahindra: It has received an order to pay ₹1,287.44 crore to provident fund accounts of certain domestic employees, and employees deputed in the foreign locations.

Rites: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Botswana to modernise railway and transport infrastructure. KEC International: After hearing a writ petition, pertaining to KEC International’s exclusion from Power Grid Corp’s tenders, the High Court of Delhi, kept latter’s order in abeyance and allowed the company to continue to participate in bidding for Power Grid Corp’s tenders. PVR Inox: It has added two-screen multiplexes in Solar Colony, Saboo, Leh, Ladakh, developed Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model. Post this launch, PVR Inox has the largest multiplex network with 1,774 screens at 356 properties in 112 cities.