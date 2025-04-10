Almondz Global Securities to demerge broking biz, list as separate entity

Almondz Global Securities (AGSL) will demerge its broking business into a newly incorporated entity, Almondz Broking Services (ABL), which will list separately.

The move is to sharpen the focus on the stock broking business and unlock economic value. The broking business contributes to about a fifth of AGSL's revenue.

Meanwhile, AGSL’s non-broking business will merge into another listed entity, Avonmore Capital & Management Services (ACMS). ACMS’s other wholly owned subsidiaries will also be merged into the company. Consolidating AGSL’s non-broking business and various subsidiaries into ACMS is designed to simplify the corporate structure.

AGSL shareholders will receive one fully paid-up share of Almondz Broking Services for every one share held. Additionally, for the merger of AGSL's non-broking business into ACMS, ACMS will issue 1,072 equity shares for every 1,000 equity shares held by AGSL shareholders.