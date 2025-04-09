Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE, NSE be open or closed on Mahavir Jayanti?

Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE, NSE be open or closed on Mahavir Jayanti?

Trading will be suspended across all segments on this day, including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, & commodity derivatives.

stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock markets, including the BSE and NSE, will be closed on April 10, 2025, on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara in Jainism. 
 
As a result, trading will be suspended across all segments on this day, including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, and commodity derivatives.
 

Stock market update

 
Indian stock markets were trading lower on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 25 basis point reduction in the repo rate to 6 per cent. This announcement, coupled with looming tariffs to be introduced in the US, led to a dip in the indices. Track LIVE Updates Here
 
At 1:00 PM, the BSE Sensex was down 322.20 points (0.43 per cent) at 73,904.88, while the Nifty50 stood at 22,427.35, down 108.50 points (0.48 per cent).
 
The previous session, however, saw a sharp rally, with Sensex rising 1,089.18 points (1.49 per cent) to close at 74,227.08, and Nifty50 jumping 374.25 points (1.69 per cent) to finish at 22,535.85.   ALSO READ | HDFC Bank, Trent: 10 stocks you can buy to create a resilient portfolio

Stock market timings

 
Indian stock markets operate from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday to Friday, with a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The markets remain closed on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).
 

List of Stock Market holidays in 2025

 
In 2025, Indian stock markets will observe a total of 14 holidays. After the closure on Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), markets will also remain shut on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14 (Monday), Good Friday – April 18 (Friday), Maharashtra Day – May 1 (Thursday). 

In the second half of the year, the market will be closed for Independence Day – August 15 (Friday), Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 2 (Thursday), Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21 (Tuesday), Diwali-Balipratipada – October 22 (Wednesday), Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) – November 5 (Wednesday), and Christmas – December 25 (Thursday)
 
First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

