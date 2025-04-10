Home / Markets / News / Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Mahavir Jayanti 2025

Stock Market Holiday Today, April 10, 2025: NSE, BSE, and MCX will remain closed today for Mahavir Jayanti holiday. Asia markets are trading with notable gains after Donald Trump paused tariffs

GIFT Nifty futures are trading 910 points higher Thursday morning | Photo: PTI
SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:04 AM IST
Stock Market Holiday Today, April 10, 2025: Stock markets in India will remain closed on Thursday, April 10, on the occasion of Shri Mahavir Jayanti 2025. Trading in equities, thus, will not take place on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today.
 
Buying and selling of equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, and commodity derivatives (on the MCX) will also remain suspended today to celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavira, the final Tirthankara in Jainism. India stock markets will resume trading on Friday, April 11, 2025, and may see a gap-up open tomorrow.
 
For the unversed, the stock markets timings in India is as follows.
 
A Pre-Open session is conducted on the NSE and BSE from 9:00 AM to 9:07 AM. Following this, regular trading begins on the stock exchanges from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Later, between 3:30 PM and 3:40 PM, final closing prices are calculated for stocks/securities.
 
Then, from 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM, traders are given the facility to place bids for the next day. This is known as After-Market-Orders.
 
Markets operate for five days a week in India -- Monday to Friday. The markets remain closed for holiday on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).
 

Trump pauses tariffs

Overnight, just before the reciprocal tariffs were to kick in, US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for 75 countries that have initiated negotiations with regards to the tariffs, and not chose to retaliate against the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that more than 75 countries have called the representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs.
 
"These countries have not retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States. I, thus, authorise a 90-day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 per cent, effective immediately," he announced on the social media platform.
 
With this, while Trump has temporarily applied brakes on the country-specific reciprocal tariffs for around 40 per cent of the countries that were served with the levy notice, a 10 per cent tariff would still be applicable and collected from all countries.
 

Tariff hiked on China

That said, the US has substantially increased its reciprocal tariffs on China to 125 per cent, effective immediately, after Asia's biggest country raised its tariffs on US imports to 84 per cent.
 

Wall Street clocks historic rally; Nikkei, GIFT Nifty zoom

Following Donald Trump's announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries, Wall Street indices in the US recorded historic one-day gains on Wednesday.
 
The S&P 500 soared 9.5 per cent to see its third-largest gain in a single day since World War II. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 7.8 per cent to clock its biggest percentage advance since March 2020, while the Nasdaq Composite scored its biggest one-day gain since January 2001 and second-best day on record by soaring 12.16 per cent.
 
Closer home, stocks zoomed in Asia, too, in early trade on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei index leaped over 8 per cent today, South Korea's Kospi advanced 5 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 jumped 4.7 per cent.
 
That apart, futures tied to the S&P 500 were 0.5 per cent higher this morning, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded up 0.2 per cent. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 280 about 0.7 per cent.
 

GIFT Nifty Today

GIFT Nifty futures are trading 910 points higher at 6:40 AM today, indicating that stock markets in India could open significantly higher tomorrow, Friday, April 11, 2025.  On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex index declined 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 73,847.15, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 22,399.15, down 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent. In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap fell 0.73 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.
 

List of Stock Market holidays in 2025

 
Meanwhile, after today's stock market holiday, the markets will remain closed on Monday, April 14, on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Later, on Friday, April 18, for Good Friday, and Thursday, May 1, for Maharashtra Day.
 
Other stock market holidays are Independence Day – August 15, Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 2, Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21, Diwali-Balipratipada – October 22, Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) – November 5, and Christmas – December 25.
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

