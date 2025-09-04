Amanta Healthcare IPO booked 82x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the pharmaceutical company Amanta Healthcare is expected to be finalised on September 4, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, and received a strong demand from investors.

According to NSE data, Amanta Healthcare IPO was subscribed 82.61 times, receiving bids for 578.28 million shares against 7 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Non-Institutional Investors, who subscribed to their reserved portion 209.42 times, followed by retail investors at 54.98 times. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.86 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Steps to check Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown

Select 'Amanta Healthcare' from the list of available issues

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Fill in the Captcha for verification

Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status Steps to check Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime: Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Amanta Healthcare’ under the list of IPOs.

Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC

Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status. Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at ₹134.5 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹8.5 or 6.75 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹120 to ₹126.