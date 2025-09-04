Home / Markets / News / Amanta Healthcare IPO booked 82x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status: investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India

Shares of Amanta Healthcare are scheduled to list on the bourses on September 9
Sep 04 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the pharmaceutical company Amanta Healthcare is expected to be finalised on September 4, 2025. The mainline issue closed for public subscription on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, and received a strong demand from investors. 
 
According to NSE data, Amanta Healthcare IPO was subscribed 82.61 times, receiving bids for 578.28 million shares against 7 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Non-Institutional Investors, who subscribed to their reserved portion 209.42 times, followed by retail investors at 54.98 times. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.86 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

Steps to check Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
  • Select 'Amanta Healthcare' from the list of available issues
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Fill in the Captcha for verification
  • Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status

Steps to check Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime:

  • Go to the official MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • From the dropdown menu, choose ‘Amanta Healthcare’ under the list of IPOs.
  • Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC
  • Click the ‘Submit’ button to view your allotment status.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at ₹134.5 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹8.5 or 6.75 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹120 to ₹126.

Amanta Healthcare IPO listing date

Amanta Healthcare IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, September 1, and closed on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on September 5. Shares of Amanta Healthcare are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Monday, September 9, 2025. 
 
Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to use the proceeds for civil construction work and the purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, and for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Sep 04 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

