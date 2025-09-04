Stocks to Watch today: GST revamp impact, BHEL, Can Fin Homes, JFS, RailTel

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, September 04, 2025: The much-awaited The much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation is expected to cheer Dalal Street, with the early indicators hinting at a gap-up start for the benchmark indices.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was up 148 points at 24,961 as of 7:50 AM.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman , reached a consensus on Wednesday to adopt a simplified two-tier rate structure. The new rates will take effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri.

Tax levied on household consumption items, handicrafts, agriculture-related goods and more goods will not attract a 5 per cent tax. A special rate of 40 per cent will apply to all tobacco-related products. All individual life and health insurance policies will be exempt from GST. To know more about what gets cheaper, CLICK HERE.

Meanwhile, most equity markets in Asia opened higher as weak US economic data fueled expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was up 0.46 per cent, led by gains in Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P ASX 200 indices. Stocks on Wall Street closed higher job openings falling to a 10-month low, upping September Fed rate cut bets. The S&P 500 closed 0.51 per cent higher while tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.02 per cent. ALSO READ: FMCG sector set to gain as soaps, noodles, shampoo shift to 5% GST slab Back home, on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex settled 409.83 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 80,567.71, while the Nifty50 rose 135.45 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 24,715.05.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: GST revamp impact: The indirect tax rejig is set to have market-wide implications with various sectors like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) goods, textiles, insurance and auto stocks among others rising. Shares of ITC will take a hit. Track LIVE Updates Here Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL): The company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Limited to supply Boiler, Turbine and Generator equipment for the 1x800 Megawatt (Mw) Anuppur Thermal Power Project, valued at about ₹2,600 crore, excluding GST. Can Fin Homes: The company said its Board approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis, up to ₹10,000 crore, within the limit earlier cleared by shareholders at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting.

Force Motors: The company reported sales of 2,295 units in August 2025, up 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) domestically, while exports fell 26 per cent to 108 units. Overall sales, including domestic and exports, stood at 2,403 units, a 4.5 per cent rise. Jio Financial Services: The company has allotted 50 crore warrants at ₹316.50 each to promoter group members, raising ₹3,956.25 crore in cash upon receipt of consideration for the warrant issue. Poly Medicure: The firm said it will acquire a 90 per cent stake in Netherlands-based PendraCare Group, including PendraCare Holdings and Wellinq Medical, from Wellinq Holdings B.V., at an enterprise value of Euro 18.3 million.

Prestige Estates: The company's subsidiary, Prestige Office Ventures, received a show cause notice from the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, Hyderabad, under the Central, Telangana and Integrated Goods and Services Tax Acts, 2017. RailTel Corp: The company said it has received a work order worth ₹14.95 crore, excluding tax, from the Ministry of Home Affairs for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of IP-based CCTV surveillance systems at the ministry. Sammaan Capital: The company approved raising up to ₹10,000 crore through various debt instruments and also approved the issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures or bonds up to ₹30,000 crore via private placement.