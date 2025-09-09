Amanta Healthcare post tepid debut; shares list at 7% premium on bourses

Amanta Healthcare received a robust response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed by 82.61 times. The highest demand for the public offering came from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their allotted portion by 209.42 times. Retail investors followed with a subscription of 54.98 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 35.86 times, according to data from the NSE.

The public offering comprised a completely fresh issue of 10 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹126 crore. Shares were offered in a price band of ₹120–126 per share, with a lot size of 119 shares. The IPO remained open for subscription from September 1 to September 3, 2025.

The basis of allotment of the company's shares was finalised on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The company sett the issue price at ₹126 per share, the upper end of the price band.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used for civil construction work and the purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery. These investments will support the establishment of a new SteriPort manufacturing line and the expansion of Small Volume Parenterals (SVP) operations at the company’s facility in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds, the company said, will be allocated toward general corporate purposes.