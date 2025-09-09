Home / Markets / News / Amanta Healthcare post tepid debut; shares list at 7% premium on bourses

Amanta Healthcare post tepid debut; shares list at 7% premium on bourses

Amanta Healthcare IPO listing: Amanta Healthcare shares listed at ₹135 on the NSE and ₹134.90 on the BSE, compared to the issue price of ₹126

Amanta Healthcare IPO listing price
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amanta Healthcare IPO listing, Amanta Healthcare share price:  Shares of sterile liquid products maker Amanta Healthcare made a lacklustre debut on the bourses on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).   Amanta Healthcare shares listed at ₹135 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of ₹9 or 7.14 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹126. On the BSE, the shares debuted at ₹134.90, marking a gain of ₹8.90 or 7.06 per cent.
 
Amanta Healthcare IPO listing was largely in line with grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at ₹135 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9, or 7.14 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
 

Amanta Healthcare IPO details

The public offering comprised a completely fresh issue of 10 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹126 crore. Shares were offered in a price band of ₹120–126 per share, with a lot size of 119 shares. The IPO remained open for subscription from September 1 to September 3, 2025.
 
Amanta Healthcare received a robust response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed by 82.61 times. The highest demand for the public offering came from the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their allotted portion by 209.42 times. Retail investors followed with a subscription of 54.98 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 35.86 times, according to data from the NSE.  ALSO READ | Urban Company IPO: SWOT breakdown; what's hot, what's risky, what's next 
The basis of allotment of the company's shares was finalised on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The company sett the issue price at ₹126 per share, the upper end of the price band.
 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the proceeds from the IPO will be primarily used for civil construction work and the purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery. These investments will support the establishment of a new SteriPort manufacturing line and the expansion of Small Volume Parenterals (SVP) operations at the company’s facility in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds, the company said, will be allocated toward general corporate purposes.
 
For this public issue, MUFG Intime India served as the registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Amanta Healthcare

Amanta Healthcare Limited, established in 1994 and headquartered near Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a pharmaceutical company specializing in sterile liquid parenteral products. The company utilises its technologies such as Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) to manufacture a diverse range of products. These include intravenous (IV) fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, respiratory care products, irrigation solutions, first-aid items, and eye lubricants. Amanta operates across three core business segments: domestic branded generics, international branded generics, and product partnering with leading pharmaceutical players.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 pts; Nifty above 24,800; IT index up 2%, Infosys 4%

Auto upcycle is here, says Morgan Stanley; Upgrades Maruti, Eicher, Hero

Jane Street vs Sebi: SAT hearing begins today in market manipulation case

Infosys buyback: Stock down 21% in 2025; can the move revive sentiment?

Rupee trades below 88 mark amid weak dollar; opens 25 paise stronger

Topics :IPO listing timeshare marketIPO GMPShare priceBSE NSEBuzzing stocks

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story