On the medium-term chart, the stock is seen trading below its 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹1,503. Historical chart, since May 2009, shows that Infosys stock tends to bounce back as and when the stock consolidates below the 200-WMA.Technical chart shows key support for the stock at ₹1,348 levels, with near support visible around ₹1,390. A monthly close below ₹1,348 levels shall signal fresh trouble for the stock. Hence, this support remains pivotal from the medium-to-long-term perspective.For the long-term sentiment to revive at the Infosys counter, the stock will need to conquer the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,653 levels. Till such time, the bias may remain tepid for the stock.