Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Ambani, Adani wooing mom-and-pop investors into financial markets

Ambani, Adani wooing mom-and-pop investors into financial markets

Adani Enterprises, is for the first time marketing bonds to mom and pop investors. The following day, Ambani-led Reliance's board approved giving shareholders an extra share for every one they hold

Mukesh Ambani
Reliance’s bonus issue may be a sweetener for shareholders of the energy-to-entertainment conglomerate. | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By P R Sanjai
Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are wooing India’s retail investors as this cadre entrenches itself into the country’s financial markets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship of Asia’s no. 2 richest tycoon, is for the first time marketing bonds to mom and pop investors, and on Wednesday said the quota set aside for this segment was fully subscribed on the first day of the sale. 
The following day, Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.’s board approved giving shareholders an extra share for every one they hold — a move that boosts liquidity and affordability for small investors as it increases the number of shares in the portfolio while slashing the stock price.
Adani’s debt sale taps into a new source of funding at a time when the group is moving past a scathing short-seller attack last year and riding a surge in investor confidence.

More From This Section

Market regulator Sebi employees stage protest against 'fake narrative'

2 fund houses Nippon India, Axis likely to launch active momentum funds

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 5: Sensex sheds 151pts, Nifty ends below 25,150; Smallcap stocks shine

Lupin shares hit 52-week high: Here's what is fueling the pharma stock

Global investors, fund managers struggle to keep up as India's market grows

Reliance’s bonus issue may be a sweetener for shareholders of the energy-to-entertainment conglomerate who were awaiting clarity on the initial public offerings of its telecom and retail units but got no steer from Ambani, Asia’s richest person, in his annual speech last week.
Millions of Indians have flocked to the stock market in recent years, lured by a recent bull run and pivoting away from traditional bank deposits. 
“When Reliance grows, we reward our shareholders generously,” Ambani said in the speech to Reliance shareholders on Aug. 29, minutes after the company announced plans for its first bonus issue since 2017. “When our shareholders are rewarded handsomely, Reliance grows faster and creates more value.”
Adani Enterprises, meanwhile, continued to get a strong response on the second day of its maiden bond issuance targeted at individuals. It got subscriptions worth Rs 890 crore for the bond that sought to raise Rs 800 crore, according to lead manager Nuvama Wealth Management’s website.
Adani Enterprises is offering bonds due in two-, three- and five years, with yield ranging between 9.25 per cent and 9.90 per cent. At least three quarters of the proceeds will be used to prepay or repay the company’s debt, while the rest is for general corporate purposes.
Bond issues like these will allow more individuals to participate in the public debt securities and reap higher returns, Adani Group’s Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said in an Aug. 29 briefing.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

We don't need lottery ticket sellers as option traders: Prakash Kacholia

'Avoid shady trading apps': NSE, BSE íssue alert against trading scams

F&O Cues: Nifty needs to hold above 24,650; check bullish, bearish stocks

Several measures taken by Sebi to protect retail investors: MoS Chaudhary

What will retail investors, HNIs do after the August 5 stock market crash?

Topics :retail investorGautam AdaniMukesh Ambani

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story