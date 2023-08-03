Home / Markets / News / Ambuja Cements gains 3% on acquisition of Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 cr

Ambuja Cements gains 3% on acquisition of Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 cr

ACL will acquire 56.74 per cent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group, Ravi Sanghi & family.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Ambuja Cements (ACL) were firm in Thursday's intra-day trade, gaining 3.5 per cent at the day's high of Rs 477 on the BSE after the company announced acquisition of Sanghi Industries (SIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

ACL will acquire 56.74 per cent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group, Ravi Sanghi & family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

Meanwhile, shares of SIL were locked at the 5 per cent upper limit at Rs 105.76, on volume of around 19 lakh shares on the BSE as against the two-week average volume of around 5.67 lakh shares. In the past one month, the market price of SIL has zoomed 45 per cent.

ACL is a cement and building material company of Adani Cement and part of the diversified Adani Group.

SIL has clinker capacity of 6.6 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), cement capacity of 6.1 MTPA and limestone reserves of 1 billion tonnes. SIL’s Sanghipuram unit is India’s largest single-location cement and clinker unit by capacity, with a captive jetty and captive power plant. Ambuja will increase cement capacity at Sanghipuram to 15 MTPA in the next two years.

"The acquisition of SIL will help ACL to strengthen its market leadership and increase its cement capacity to 73.6 MTPA from the current 67.5 MTPA. With the ongoing capex of 14 MTPA and commissioning of 5.5 MTPA capacity at Dahej and Ametha by Q2 of FY24, the Adani Group’s capacity will be 101 MTPA by 2025," ACL said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that the acquisition would further strengthen the presence of Ambuja-ACC in the western market (current share ~ 20 per cent).

ACL, further, said that it has signed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire up to 146.58 million equity shares constituting 56.74 per cent of voting share capital of SIL, subject to regulatory approvals, for a consideration of up to Rs 114.22 per share.

ACL is making an open offer for up to 67.16 million equity shares, constituting 26 per cent of SIL, at a price of Rs 114.22 per equity share from the public shareholders of SIL.

Technical View
Bias: Positive
Target: Rs 487; Rs 500
Support: Rs 438; Rs 434

Since the last five trading sessions, shares of Ambuja Cements have been holding firmly above the long-term (200-DMA), which stands at Rs 451.90. The bulls are likely to have the upper hand as long as the stock sustains above the 200-DMA.

On the upside, the stock can target Rs 487, shows the weekly chart, above which a sharper rally towards Rs 500-mark seems likely.

On the downside, the stock could seek support around Rs 438 - Rs 434.

(With inputs from Rex Cano)
 

Also Read

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

Adani group-company Ambuja Cement to buy Sanghi Cement for Rs 6,000 cr

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Ambuja Cements Q1FY24 profit up 31% YoY to Rs 1,135 crore, margins expand

Ambuja-ACC and JK Lakshmi Cement lead race for Sanghi Cement acquisition

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Stocks to Watch on Aug 3: Titan, IndiGo, MMTC, Airtel, Adani Ent, Nykaa

Nifty Metal to be range-bound; Pharma index bullish with need for caution

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty below 19,500; Pharma stocks firm

Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on 6 for indulging in non-genuine trades

Topics :Buzzing stocksAmbuja Cementstocks to watchAdani GroupBSE NSEacquisitionMarket trends

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

Cyclone Biparjoy costs Gujarat Rs 1,212.50 cr, says Nityanand Rai

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story